Left Menu
Development News Edition

London stocks slide as pandemic fears grow; FTSE hits 1-year low

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 14:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 13:44 IST
London stocks slide as pandemic fears grow; FTSE hits 1-year low
Image Credit: Flickr

UK shares tumbled for a fifth straight session on Wednesday, as a U.S. warning to brace for a coronavirus pandemic raised fears of widespread disruptions to supply chains, while Rio Tinto became the latest company to flag a hit from the outbreak. The Anglo-Australian miner said it would see a short-term impact from the epidemic, which has infected about 80,000 people and killed more than 2,700. Its shares were flat in early trading as it posted its best underlying earnings since 2011.

With the deadly virus spreading rapidly outside China, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has alerted Americans to begin preparing for a likely pandemic. London's export-laden FTSE 100 slid 0.5% to a one-year low, while the domestically focussed mid-cap index shed 0.3%.

Sectors reliant on China for revenue, including miners and luxury goods makers, fell between 0.5% and 0.7%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea reports 115 more coronavirus cases, brings total to 1,261 - KCDC

South Korea reported another 115 coronavirus cases on Wednesday afternoon, bringing its total tally to 1,261, according to Koreas Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.KCDC reported another 169 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday mornin...

Burundi government says it kills at least 22 in pre-election violence

The Burundi government said on Tuesday it had killed at least 22 wrongdoers in the hills overlooking the main city Bujumbura since last week, in what it described as violence linked to a presidential election scheduled for May. The authorit...

GMR Group gets Rs 5,248 crore from Groupe ADP

GMR Group said on Wednesday it has received Rs 5,248 crore towards the first tranche of payment from Groupe ADP. The end utilisation of monies has been mainly for corporate debt reduction. Further, the GMR Group has provided an exit to the ...

Five dead, three missing after Jakarta floods

Five people were killed, three more are missing and thousands are unable to return to their waterlogged homes after floods submerged parts of Indonesias capital, officials said on Wednesday. The muddy deluge inundated the presidential pala...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020