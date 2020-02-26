Symbiosis opens registration for 21 UG programmes for academic year 2020

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Feb 26 (ANI/Digpu): Symbiosis International (Deemed University) [SIU] announced the commencement of the registration process for the Symbiosis Entrance Test, popularly known as SET, which will be held on May 2, 2020. Every year SIU conducts entrance tests for admission to its 15 institutes offering 21 undergraduate programmes in Management, Law, Engineering, Mass Communication, Economics, Design, Liberal Arts, IT & Computer Applications, Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management.

Candidates planning to apply for the entrance tests can do so by filling up the registration form online (set-test.org). SET-2020 has four different tests: SET (SET-General), SLAT (SET-Law), SITEEE (SET-Engineering) and SEED (SET-Design). A candidate may take more than one test. However, s/he will have to choose and register for one test from the morning session (SLAT / SEED) and/or one test from the afternoon session (SET / SITEEE).

The SET / SLAT / SEED registration fee is Rs 1750/- and the programme registration fee is Rs 1000/- per programme. The entrance test registration fee for SITEEE is Rs 2000/-. The same includes the programme registration fee of the B-Tech programme offered by Symbiosis Institute of Technology (SIT). The test registration fees, as well as the programme(s) registration fee, are non-refundable and non-transferable. Candidates can pay the concerned fee online or through demand draft.

The SET exam carries 150 marks multiple-choice questions (MCQs) each for SET- Law, SET- Design, SET- General and 200 marks MCQs for SET- Engineering. The sections in SET - General are divided into four segments: General English, Quantitative, General Awareness, Analytical and Logical reasoning.

While SET -Design just has Design Aptitude as a section containing 150 marks MCQs, Legal Reasoning is an additional section in SET-Law other than Logical Reasoning, Analytical Reasoning, Reading Comprehension and General Knowledge. SET- Engineering will have only Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as a part of its test. The time duration for each of these tests is 2 hours and 30 minutes. There is no negative marking for wrong answers. All the 15 institutes will shortlist candidates for further admission process - including Personal Interaction (PI) - Writing Ability Test (WAT) / Studio Test (ST) - based on their respective entrance test score. A candidate will only be considered for shortlisting for the programmes s/he has paid the registration fee for.

"For over four decades Symbiosis has been imparting quality education which aims at holistic development of students. The structure of SET / SLAT / SITEEE / SEED has been carefully designed to test the real-time reasoning and aptitude of the candidates. We receive a large number of applications each year and we are hoping to surpass the application numbers of the previous year. I wish all the best to the candidates who will be appearing for these tests and look forward to having the most deserving students joining our Institutes", said Dr Rajani Gupte, Vice-Chancellor, Symbiosis International (Deemed University). The admit card will be released on 22 April 2020. Candidates will be able to download the admit card by entering their login details from the official website (set-test.org).

The entrance tests will be conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode, simultaneously across 80 cities all over India. The tests will be conducted in two slots, the morning session, which will take place from 9:30 AM to 12:00 noon, and the afternoon session from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM. This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

