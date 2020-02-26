Left Menu
Sun Pharma launches diabetes drug in the US market

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  26-02-2020
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 16:54 IST
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Wednesday said its wholly-owned subsidiary has launched Riomet ER, used to treat type 2 diabetes mellitus, in the US market. Riomet ER is the first and only US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved liquid formulation of extended release metformin. The US health regulator had approved the drug on August 29, 2019.

"As the fourth Sun Pharma product designed to address the needs of the 40 per cent of the US adults who cannot or will not swallow solid medications, Riomet ER reflects our continued commitment to providing alternative formulations to underserved patient populations,” Sun Pharma CEO North America Abhay Gandhi said in a statement. The availability of a liquid formulation addresses the needs of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus, including residents in long-term care facilities who often have issues swallowing solid medications, the Mumbai-based drug major said.

Riomet ER offers dosing flexibility and an acceptable taste, it added. More than 30 million Americans or about 1 person in 10 in the US have diabetes.

Sun Pharma shares on Wednesday ended 3.6 per cent down at Rs 374.6 a piece on the BSE.

