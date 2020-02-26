Left Menu
Insemitech announces the acquisition of GateLength Technology

Insemitech, a leading Bengaluru-based Research and Development and Engineering Services company has today announced the acquisition of GateLength Technology. The acquisition falls in line with Insemitech's growth plans in the rapidly consolidating semiconductor space.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 17:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 17:15 IST
Insemitech logo. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 26 (ANI/PRNewswire): Insemitech, a leading Bengaluru-based Research and Development and Engineering Services company has today announced the acquisition of GateLength Technology. The acquisition falls in line with Insemitech's growth plans in the rapidly consolidating semiconductor space. With this, the leadership at GateLength - Mubarak Zhad and Amit HL along with the team - will become part of Insemitech and will bolster capabilities in the leading-edge technology nodes of 7nm and below. In addition, GateLength also adds an expanded portfolio of customers in the semiconductor space to Insemitech.

"This is an exciting time for both companies as we combine forces to evolve our larger vision as we now work on more organic and inorganic growth strategies. The company plans to double its scale and revenues by the end of 2020," said Arup Dash, CEO of Insemitech. The combined entity will now operate as one while retaining the personal working relationships with customers and employees. "Our immediate focus will be to ensure relationships continue to be nourished so that our customers and employees work with the same independence and confidence. There is great synergy among us in terms of our business values of customer service excellence, high level of integrity and employee value creation," he added.

With this acquisition, Insemitech is set to expand its geographical footprint to the NCR region, which will be based out of Noida. Puneet Mittal, Director for Business Development, will be spearheading the facility. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

