Security of Jammu, Srinagar airports handed over to CISF

  PTI
  • |
  Jammu
  • |
  Updated: 26-02-2020 17:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 17:36 IST
The security of the Srinagar and the Jammu airports have been handed over to the CISF and all police personnel posted there have been called back with immediate effect, officials said on Wednesday. All police personnel of executive and armed wings posted at the Jammu and the Srinagar airports are transferred to their respective wings and parent departments immediately, a order issued by ADGP S J M Geelani said.

The order stated that gazetted officers who were posted at the twin airports should report to the police headquarters. However, helipads at Sanjichat and Katra, used for ferrying pilgrims to the cave shrine of Vaishnodevi, would be guarded by police personnel only.

For security reasons, 10 police personnel shall remain attached with the Jammu airport and 14 with the Srinagar airport, the order said.

