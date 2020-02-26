Left Menu
Development News Edition

79 arrested in RPF''s crack-down on illegal e-ticket rackets

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 18:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 18:59 IST
79 arrested in RPF''s crack-down on illegal e-ticket rackets

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has busted countrywide illegal e-ticket booking rackets

and arrested 79 persons, a top official said here on Wednesday.

It has also identified 16,735 user IDs -- through which tickets were booked illegally -- for blacklisting

besides blocking 27,948 tickets worth Rs 7.96 crore for upcoming journeys, said Arun Kumar, director-general of the

RPF. ANMS and MAC, the illegal softwares which the

racketeers used for booking e-tickets fraudulently by getting around One Time Password (OTP) and CAPTCHA systems, were

completely "neutralized" by RPF sleuths, he said. "Tickets valued around Rs 30 crore, which were already

used by passengers, were also seized," he said. The racket existed since 2012 but became more active

in the last two or three years, Kumar said. As many as 79 persons have been arrested in connection

with the rackets which were suspected to have links to terror financing, he added.

The arrests were made in various parts of the country and the accused included owners of the illegal software.

No agents have been arrested yet, he said. RPF sleuths deactivated ANMS software on January 23

and MAC on February 8, he said. Similar softwares had been deactivated in the past, he said.

The illegal ANMS software had captured nearly 80 per cent of the ticket booking market, Kumar said.

The "master" or the owner having a password and ID for the software would sell "layers" of the software to agents for

a specific time slot for booking tickets, the RPF DG said. Some other illegal softwares are available in the

market but they do not work, Kumar claimed. "We are aware that some softwares are still there in

the market. We are working on them and trying to neutralize them as well," said Kumar.

The RPF was working closely with the Centre for Railway Information System (CRIC), IRCTC and the commercial

departments of the railways, and CRIS keeps updating security features and disrupting the function of such softwares, he

said. The RPF top boss also said that investigation revealed

that these softwares also bypassed OTP systems used for online transactions, and it was brought to the notice of the Reserve

Bank of India, asking it to make online payment for railway ticket booking more secure.

For online payments upto Rs 2,000, OTP is not required, he said.

"We have taken up this with RBI and told them that as far as railway tickets are concerned, single payments (without

OTP) should not be bypassed (allowed)," Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Japan defends cautious approach on coronavirus testing amid concerns

Japans health ministry on Wednesday defended its cautious approach to coronavirus testing as domestic cases increased and South Korea prepared to test more than 200,000 members of a church at the heart of a surge in its outbreak. Japan had ...

UPDATE 1-Coronavirus hits business in Milan as Italy death toll hits 12

Italys financial hub Milan grappled on Wednesday with a worsening of the coronavirus outbreak, as business events including the annual Salone del Mobile design fair were delayed or cancelled and the national death toll rose to 12.Cafes and ...

Slovenia anti-migrant party leader chosen as PM

Ljubljana, Feb 26 AFP The leader of an anti-migrant party was nominated on Wednesday as prime minister of Slovenia, the latest EU country to choose a populist right-wing leader.I hope our collaboration will be constructive and for the benef...

Sanjay Mishra's 'Turtle' declared tax free in Rajasthan

Rajasthan government has exempted National Award-winning Rajasthani film Turtle from the State Goods and Services Tax SGST, an official statement said. Turtle, directed by Dinesh S Yadav, aims to create awareness for water conservation in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020