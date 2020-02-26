IIM-C to offer programme in AI-powered marketing

The IIM-Calcutta announced on Wednesday an advanced programme in artificial intelligence-

powered marketing. The programme will help marketing professionals

transition into the world of artificial intelligence (AI) to scale and personalise their campaigns, the preimer B-school

said. The programme, launched in partnership with

TalentSprint, will commence in May. A Salesforce report shows that adoption of AI by

marketing professionals has grown by 44 per cent since 2017. The growth of AI use is projected to rise by 257 per cent in

the next two years, the institute said. "Therefore, there is a massive rise in demand for

marketing professionals who can use AI and machine learning to amplify marketing yield and transform the customer

experience," it said. "IIM-Calcutta with its acknowledged expertise in

analytics, marketing and information technology is pleased to partner with TalentSprint to offer this cutting-edge programme

for the marketing professionals of tomorrow," co-programme director Saravana Jaikumar said.

