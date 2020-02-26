Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt closely monitoring coronavirus impact on economy, various options at work: Sitharaman

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 20:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 20:13 IST
Govt closely monitoring coronavirus impact on economy, various options at work: Sitharaman

The government is keeping a close watch on the impact of coronavirus outbreak on the Indian economy and various options are being gauged at various levels, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman said on Wednesday. The minister also said that the process of merger of public sector banks was underway as per the schedule. The government has announced to merge 10 state-run banks to create four big lenders.

The government is "closely monitoring" the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy, she said. "We are very closely monitoring it. Secretary-level officials are engaging with their respective industries. I had informed you about various options we have including airlifting raw material for some specific sectors, resourcing from other countries.

"All these are being worked at the concerned department level. We will have quick review of all departments coming back with specific help that they may require. We will collate all these and come back to you," Sitharaman said. Over 2,700 people have died due to novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) while the number of those infected is around 80,000. In the wake of the virus outbreak, whose epicentre is China, many airlines, including Indian carriers, have cancelled some of their overseas flights.

On bank mergers, Sitharaman said there is "no uncertainty about bank merger" and the process is on as per the schedule. Last year in August, the government announced merging 10 public sector banks into four. United Bank of India and Oriental Bank of Commerce are to be merged with Punjab National Bank, making the proposed entity the second largest public sector bank (PSB) from April 1 this year.

It was also decided to merge Syndicate Bank with Canara Bank, and Allahabad Bank with Indian Bank. Similarly, Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank are to be consolidated with Union Bank of India. In April 2019, Bank of Baroda, in the first three-way merger exercise, amalgamated Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with itself.

SBI had merged five of its associate banks -- State Bank of Patiala, State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur, State Bank of Mysore, State Bank of Travancore and State Bank of Hyderabad as well as Bharatiya Mahila Bank with itself effective April 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-Why EU doesn't want to give Brexit Britain plain trade deal

Britain and the European Union will launch talks next Monday on a new post-Brexit partnership due to start in 2021, but the two sides are already trading barbs on the scale and scope of their trade cooperation.Britain says it wants a simple...

FACTBOX-Sports events hit by the coronavirus epidemic

The following is a list of international sports events hit by the outbreak of the new coronavirus.ATHLETICS The World Athletics Indoor Championships, scheduled for Nanjing from March 13-15, were postponed until next year. World Athletics i...

Gangwar lays foundation stone of 100-bedded ESIC hospital in Kakinada

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of a 100-bedded Employees State Insurance Corporation ESIC hospital at Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh. Gummanur Jayaram, Minister for Labour Employment, Training Factories...

Guinea's Conde hints at running for third term, brushing aside protests

Guineas President Alpha Conde has suggested publicly for the first time that he could run for a third term if the national constitution is changed, a move likely to fuel unrest as the country tries to attract foreign investment to exploit i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020