Left Menu
Development News Edition

Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organization Market to Reach $102.14 Billion by 2024

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Santa Clara
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 20:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 20:32 IST
Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organization Market to Reach $102.14 Billion by 2024

Contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) are currently transitioning from transactional relationships to strategic risk-sharing partnerships. While catalyzing the growth of smaller and virtual pharma companies, they are also looking to develop patient-centric formulation strategies. More importantly, they are investing in manufacturing technology upgrades and embedding digital solutions throughout the workflow to deliver high value to partners. These initiatives are expected to propel the pharmaceutical CMO market for small molecules from $66.23 billion in 2018 to $102.14 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%.

"CMOs have traditionally thrived on aggregating demand and achieving economies of scale," said Khushbu Jain, Industry Analyst, Transformational Health. "However, with the advent of personalized medicine and a shrinking patient pool, they will need to find size-agnostic levers such as supply-chain management (SCM), manufacturing network optimization, risk management/sharing, and IT."

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Growth Opportunities in the Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organization Market (CMO), Forecast to 2024, discusses innovator and generic drugs in the United States, Western Europe, APAC, and MENASA. It analyzes the CMO market for active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and finished dosage form (FDF) manufacturing. It provides a comprehensive and critical analysis of subsectors, including generic APIs, novel APIs, HPAPIs, solid dosage forms, and injectable dosages. It also captures sponsors' outlook for outsourcing based on products and stage of drug lifecycle.

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/3yl.

"The demand for innovative and patient-centric healthcare solutions is surging but so are pricing pressures and the stringency of regulations and environmental policies," noted Jain. "As a result, pharma sponsors are turning to CMOs as trusted strategic partners to optimize existing operations, as well as collaborate to co-innovate formulations, excipients, and APIs."

To ensure that the CMO market sustains its growth, vendors need to seize revenue opportunities by:

  • Adopting emerging technologies like continuous manufacturing and flexible facilities, along the contours of smart manufacturing, incorporating digital continuity and connecting data to manufacturing decisions across the value chain.
  • Diversifying into the biologics business and expanding capabilities in new product groups like controlled substances and HPAPIs.
  • Bringing the technology of smart packaging to scale affordably.
  • Expanding into "unconventional" regions like MENA for growth.

Growth Opportunities in the Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organization Market (CMO), Forecast to 2024 is part of Frost & Sullivan's global Life Sciences Growth Partnership Service program.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Growth Opportunities in the Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organization Market (CMO), Forecast to 2024
MEF6-52

Contact:
Mariana Fernandez
T: +1 210 348 10 12
T: +54 11 4778 3540
E:Mariana.Fernandez@frost.com

http://ww2.frost.com

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Unruly scenes in Punjab Assembly as SAD seeks health minister's dismissal

Unruly scenes were witnessed in the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday after the opposition SAD sought dismissal of health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu over the alleged issue of diversion of buprenorphine tablets from de-addiction centres across t...

Priti Patel demands UK police chiefs get tougher on crime

Talking tough, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel on Wednesday issued an ultimatum to police chiefs to get on with the task of curbing crime as she pledged an additional 41.5 million pounds funding towards combating violence on the streets of Br...

Maha: `Dawood''s aide'' held in Palghar district

An associate of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim has been arrested in MaharashtrasPalghar district, the police said on Wednesday. Akhtar Kasamali Merchant 56 was arrested fromNalasopara area on Tuesday, an official said. Inspector Mansing P...

EXPLAINER-Why EU doesn't want to give Brexit Britain plain trade deal

Britain and the European Union will launch talks next Monday on a new post-Brexit partnership due to start in 2021, but the two sides are already trading barbs on the scale and scope of their trade cooperation.Britain says it wants a simple...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020