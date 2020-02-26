ACREX 2020 to see participation of around 400 exhibitors from 30 countries

Around 400 exhibitors from heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) segment from 30 countries are expected to participate in the Acrex India 2020 which will be held at Greater Noida from February 27-29, organisers said on Wednesday. The three-day event, which showcases new concepts in the HVAC segment, is expected to see a footfall of 30,000 people.

"This year we are focusing on indoor air quality. We were expecting participating on around 500 exhibitors but now due to coronavirus outbreak, Chinese entities have pulled out of the event. So it is going to be around 400 participants this time around from around 30 countries," Acrex India 2020 Chairman Sushil K Choudhury said. The event, which is touted as the largest exhibition of HVAC segment, is being organised by Indian Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers (ISHRAE) in partnership with NurnbergMesse India.

The highlight of the show would be a live exhibit focusiing on advanced techniques of designing new homes featuring mechanical systems that support and accentuate natural ventilation, Choudhury said. "As we showcase this exhibit to architects, builders, home-owners and policy makers in the government sector, we can help improve the lives and health of our fellow citizens by advocating for formulation of suitable policies and guidelines," he added.

Commenting on the opportunities that ACREX India offers, NuernbergMesse India Chairperson of the Board and Managing Director Sonia Prashar said: "The Indian HVAC market is quickly racing to surpass the USD 6 billion mark in the next five years making it imperative for every manufacturer in the international market to vie for a space in the Indian sub-continent."

ACREX India 2020 creates a valuable platform for all connected to the HVAC & R industry to reach relevant stakeholders and decision makers, she added.

