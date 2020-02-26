Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rupani hails Gujarat budget, says it takes care of all sectors

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gandhinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 22:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 22:56 IST
Rupani hails Gujarat budget, says it takes care of all sectors

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani hailed his government's budget for 2020-21, presented in the

assembly on Wednesday, saying it takes care of every section of the society and will turn Gujarat into an "excellent"

state. Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who also holds the

finance portfolio, presented the Rs 2,17,287-crore budget for the next fiscal.

No new taxes were proposed in the budget which saw a healthy allocation of Rs 31,955 crore for education, Rs 11,243

crore for health and Rs 7,423 crore for the agriculture sector.

"This budget will turn Gujarat from being the best into an excellent state.

"All the sectors were kept in mind to keep Gujarat on top and we have also made sure that last man in the last line

gets all the facilities," the CM said in a statement after the budget was presented on the first day of the Assembly session.

"It is aimed at increasing employment opportunities and farmers income. We have offered something for every

section of the society, be it women, fishermen, small traders and disabled.

"Health and education sectors were given special attention in this budget," he said.

"For farmers, we are bringing a scheme to encourage them to take up organic farming. We will give financial

assistance to farmers if they take up cow-based farming. "We will give farmers an assistance of Rs 30,000 if

they want to set up a godown in their farm to store their agricultural produce," Rupani said.

To encourage Gujarati diaspora donors wanting to do something for their native places, Rupani said a new scheme,

called 'Madre Vatan' scheme, has been announced in the budget. Under this scheme, the government will contribute a

matching amount of donation given by such donors for developing various facilities such as schools, anganwadis

(child care centres), roads, water tanks and ponds. "For the poor citizens, who were earlier entitled to

get only rice and wheat from fair price shops, we have decided to give them one kg dal every month, for which, we have

allotted Rs 267 crore in the budget," he said. To take health-care services closer to the poor,

Rupani said his government has proposed to open Urban Health Centres in areas having 10,000 slums.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

YouTube launches NextUp for Beauty Creators with L'Oréal Paris; invites entries

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Pakistan confirms first two cases of coronavirus, in travellers from Iran - minister

Pakistan on Wednesday confirmed its first two cases of coronavirus, in patients who had recently travelled to Iran, officials said. One of the patients, who tested positive in Pakistans largest city, Karachi, had spent three days in the Ira...

UPDATE 1-Trial of U.S. men accused of killing Italian policeman opens in Rome

The trial of two young Americans accused of murdering an Italian policeman last year began in Rome on Wednesday and was adjourned to March 9 after a day devoted to procedural matters. Finnegan Lee Elder, 20, and fellow student Gabriel Chris...

Romania's president says appoints finance minister Citu as PM-designate

Romanias centrist President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday he has appointed interim Finance Minister Florin Citu as prime minister-designate to form a transitional government until a parliamentary election in November.Citu must put togeth...

Recalling violence: Some got evicted by landlord and faced mob fury, others caught in mayhem

As violence raged around him in northeast Delhi, Shahjehanpur native Mohammad Asif was evicted from his house by his landlord in the early hours of Tuesday and caught by a frenzied mob that thrashed him with iron pipes, leading to major hea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020