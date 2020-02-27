Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St loses ground on fears of NY virus spread

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 01:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 01:17 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St loses ground on fears of NY virus spread

U.S. stocks lost ground with the S&P falling to session lows in a volatile session on investor jitters on Wednesday over the prospect of coronavirus cases in New York after officials said they were monitoring 83 people who visited China. While health officials in Nassau County, New York, said they were monitoring people that may have come in contact with the coronavirus, the sell-off appeared to ease a little after Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state has had no confirmed cases so far.

"We need to more information before markets have a further correction or get comfortable things won't escalate further," said Jason Draho, head of Americas asset allocation at UBS Global Wealth Management, New York. He noted that any reports or rumors about cases in large metropolitan areas could have a bigger effect on investor nerves due to the possibility of a faster spreading in a denser population as well as the potential economic impact.

"Markets will be very jumpy until there's increasing confidence the virus is abating and that it won't be a global pandemic," said Draho. At 2:31 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 114.18 points, or 0.42%, to 26,967.18, the S&P 500 lost 9.46 points, or 0.30%, to 3,118.75 and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.10 points, or 0.03%, to 8,968.71.

Before the New York report, the indexes had already lost ground after several health officials expressed concerns about the outbreak. U.S. Food and Drug Administration officials warned the outbreak was on a path to becoming a pandemic, according to a report. Also the health minister in Germany said the country was at the beginning of an epidemic after new cases sprung up which can no longer be traced to the virus's original source in China.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a news conference on the coronavirus at 6 p.m. ET (2300 GMT). The main indexes have declined in the past four sessions and the Dow shed more than 1,900 points in the last two days on fears of a pandemic. The S&P 500 is still about 8% off its record high reached last Wednesday.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.82-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.68-to-1 ratio favored decliners. The S&P 500 posted 2 new 52-week highs and 45 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 20 new highs and 198 new lows. (Additional reporting by Medha Singh and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Nick Zieminski)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

YouTube launches NextUp for Beauty Creators with L'Oréal Paris; invites entries

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Norway detects its first case of coronavirus

Norways Public Health Agency said on Wednesday that one person had tested positive for coronavirus and was being kept isolated at home, in what was the countrys first confirmed case.The person had returned from China late last week, but did...

Albanian dictator Hoxha's widow, his staunchest defender, dies at 99

Nexhmije Hoxha, the widow of Albanias Stalinist dictator Enver Hoxha, died on Tuesday aged 99, her son said, having fallen dramatically from grace following his death but remaining the staunchest defender of his isolationist regime. Most Al...

Ireland’s centre-right parties, Greens to hold post-election talks

Acting Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar told his parliamentary party on Wednesday that there was currently no basis to negotiate a government programme with other parties, but that he would hold talks with the only two viable coalition par...

Fee Free Trading on Biteeu, a Charity Oriented Cryptocurrency Exchange

Biteeu digital currency exchange launches in Australia this week with an unprecedented good causes campaign to rescue Australian forests and animals, affected by disasastrous fires that broke out in the country in 2019. Therefore Biteeu wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020