Gold rises Rs 78 on global cues, silver up by Rs 35

Gold prices on Thursday rose by Rs 78 to Rs 43,513 per 10 gram in the national capital on positive global trend as worries over spread of coronavirus raised yellow metal's safe haven appeal, according to HDFC Securities. The precious metal had closed at Rs 43,435 per 10 gram in the previous trading session.

Silver prices also gained Rs 35 to Rs 48,130 per kg from Rs 48,095 per kg. "Spot gold for 24 karat in Delhi gained Rs 78 with recovery in international gold prices. Gold prices traded higher on coronavirus worries with increase of new cases," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading higher at USD 1,649 per ounce and USD 18.05 per ounce, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

