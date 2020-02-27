Left Menu
Sojern Now Offers Data-Driven Travel Marketing Solutions to Attractions Customers Around the World

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • San Francisco
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 16:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 16:30 IST
Sojern Now Offers Data-Driven Travel Marketing Solutions to Attractions Customers Around the World

Sojern, a leading provider of digital travel marketing solutions, today announced expanded support for attractions customers around the world to provide an alternative to the high commission rates charged by online travel agencies (OTAs). Packaged as a subscription, Sojern can now help attractions customers of all sizes promote their tours, activities and experiences via Facebook, Instagram, programmatic video, and display advertising. Support for search engine marketing is currently in beta testing with U.S. clients.

Consumer demand to book tours, experiences and attractions online is increasing, but marketing to those consumers can be difficult. Many businesses lack the time, expertise and technology required to manage a comprehensive digital marketing mix that will allow them to reach customers online.

Sojern has the tools, expertise and technology to identify, target and influence people who are traveling to a local market, as well as local prospects that are actively searching for things to do. With Sojern's world-class digital marketing solutions, tour and activity operators can easily find and reach travelers searching for in-destination experiences, and then influence them to visit the attractions' website. As a part of the subscription, Sojern also offers complementary HTML5 ad creative development, campaign performance metrics, and real-time market insights—all accessible through a continually-updated dashboard.

"For many of our customers, running a business is hard enough. They know they need to think about digital marketing, but that's on an already exhaustive list of tasks they're thinking about to keep their business going. Finding a partner who they can trust to drive digital marketing gives them back hours every week to focus on giving their customers a great experience," said Kurt Weinsheimer, Sojern Chief Solutions Officer. "Trying to optimize complex campaigns across Instagram, Facebook and Google on your own isn't that scalable, but it can be if you have a good partner and a solution that fits within your budget. Sojern's subscription advertising packages start at just a few hundred dollars per month, and use real-time traveler data and insights to help drive consumers to the attraction's website and increase sales."

For more information about Sojern's digital marketing solutions for attractions, visitwww.sojern.com/attractions/

About Sojern
Sojern's digital marketing solutions for travel are built on more than a decade of expertise analyzing the complete traveler path to purchase. The company drives travelers from dream to destination by activating multi-channel branding and performance solutions on the Sojern Traveler Platform for more than 10,000 customers around the world. Recognized as a Deloitte Technology Fast 500 company six years in a row, Sojern is headquartered in San Francisco, with 600 employees based in Berlin, Dubai, Dublin, Hong Kong, Istanbul, London, Mexico City, New York, Omaha, Paris, São Paulo, Singapore and Sydney.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/249299/sojern_logo.jpg

