Left Menu
Development News Edition

ECB "very worried" about coronavirus spread - Schnabel

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 16:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 16:33 IST
ECB "very worried" about coronavirus spread - Schnabel

The European Central Bank is "very worried" about the spread of the coronavirus, new ECB Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel said on Thursday.

"All of us are very worried about what is currently happening with respect to the spread of the coronavirus," Schnabel said during a speech in London. "We know that this is really raising uncertainty to a large degree, for the global growth outlook but of course also for the outlook for the euro area."

"But what we really need to understand when we are doing monetary policy is what are the potential medium-term implications, and at the moment this is unclear." The coronavirus, which first emerged in China, flared up in northern Italy last week, increasing fears that a serious spread across the rest of Europe could push the region back towards recession.

Money markets have started pricing in another 10 basis point cut to the ECB's already-negative interest rates by the end of the year. Data on Thursday also showed that bank lending to euro zone companies was stuck at a two-year low last month, even before the virus worries had reached current levels.

The region has also struggled under the weight of a global trade war which has already caused a manufacturing recession.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Nokia provides private wireless 5G network to Lufthansa Technik

Nokia said today it has deployed an industrial-grade 5G private wireless network for Lufthansa Technik, the worlds leading provider of aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul services.The hyperfast 5G private wireless network will help L...

Domingo says apology gave 'false impression', drops Spain show

Madrid, Feb 27 AFP Scandal-hit opera star Placido Domingo on Thursday said his apology over sexual harassment allegations had given a false impression but cancelled his appearance in an upcoming performance in Madrid I feel I have to issue ...

Irregularities in distribution of sports kits during SAD-BJP regime to be probed: Sodhi

The alleged irregularities in distribution of sports kits and gym equipment worth Rs 30 crore during the previous SAD-BJP regime will be probed, Punjab Sports Minister Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi told the state assembly on Thursday The sports ...

I-League: Indian Arrows to host champions Chennai City in a clash of redemption

Indian Arrows will look to prove a point when they host reigning champions Chennai City FC in an I-League fixture at the Cooperage Stadium here on Friday The Indian Arrows didnt have the best of starts at their new home having gone down to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020