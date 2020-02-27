Left Menu
Development News Edition

CRR-exempted loans: RBI says deduction only on incremental lending

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 16:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 16:52 IST
CRR-exempted loans: RBI says deduction only on incremental lending

Following some banks seeking clarity on the computation of CRR to be exempted for incremental lending to three specified retail loans, the Reserve Bank has said that the deduction is available only on the equivalent incremental credit to these segments In its bid to boost retail credit flow, the RBI on February 6 announced that incremental loans towards automobile purchases, residential housing and loans to MSMEs will be set against the mandatory cash reserve ratio (CRR), which is parked with the RBI on a permanent basis and on which banks earn no interest. This means that for any fresh loan to these three segments, the banks need not set aside the mandatory 4 per cent of deposits as CRR.

Subsequently on February 10, the RBI had clarified that the CRR exemption will be for five years from the date of the origination of the loan or the tenure of the loan, whichever is earlier, and that the incremental credit to these segment can be deduction from their NDTL for six months beginning with the fortnight beginning January 31, 2020 and ending the fortnight to July 31, 2020. "It is clarified that the CRR exemption is available only on equivalent incremental credit to the three identified segments and its computation is based on the difference between the outstanding credit to these segments as of January 31, 2020 and the subsequent fortnights up to July 31, 2020," the RBI said in a clarification On computing the equivalent amount of incremental credit that can be deducted/exempted from CRR, the regulator said it can be done on every reporting Friday beginning February 14, 2020 and up to the reporting Friday ending July 31, 2020 and thus be deducted from the outstanding credit to the respective segments as on January 31, 2020.

"If the difference between the outstanding credit is positive, the equivalent amount of difference be deducted from NDTL for the purpose of CRR maintenance. If the difference in credit to any of the specified segment is negative, it should be ignored. The incremental credit will be calculated segment-wise," RBI said The RBI also said the incremental loans to the factoring units of MSMEs discounted under the trade receivables discounting system (TReDs) are also eligible for CRR exemption.

On how long such deductions/exemptions are allowed, the RBI said the amount of incremental credit as of July 31, 2020 (over the outstanding credit as of January 31, 2020) will be reduced to the extent of repayments and NPAs and the net amount of incremental credit will be eligible for deduction from NDTL for up to five years--up to the fortnight ending January 24, 2025, or the tenure of the loan, whichever is earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Nokia provides private wireless 5G network to Lufthansa Technik

Nokia said today it has deployed an industrial-grade 5G private wireless network for Lufthansa Technik, the worlds leading provider of aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul services.The hyperfast 5G private wireless network will help L...

Domingo says apology gave 'false impression', drops Spain show

Madrid, Feb 27 AFP Scandal-hit opera star Placido Domingo on Thursday said his apology over sexual harassment allegations had given a false impression but cancelled his appearance in an upcoming performance in Madrid I feel I have to issue ...

Irregularities in distribution of sports kits during SAD-BJP regime to be probed: Sodhi

The alleged irregularities in distribution of sports kits and gym equipment worth Rs 30 crore during the previous SAD-BJP regime will be probed, Punjab Sports Minister Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi told the state assembly on Thursday The sports ...

I-League: Indian Arrows to host champions Chennai City in a clash of redemption

Indian Arrows will look to prove a point when they host reigning champions Chennai City FC in an I-League fixture at the Cooperage Stadium here on Friday The Indian Arrows didnt have the best of starts at their new home having gone down to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020