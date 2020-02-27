Left Menu
Hero MotoCorp launches BS-VI compliant Super Splendor, stops production of all BS-IV products

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 17:23 IST
  • Created: 27-02-2020 17:23 IST
Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp on Thursday launched BS-VI compliant version of its popular motorcycle model Super Splendor with price starting at Rs 67,300 (ex-showroom Delhi) Super Splendor BS-VI is powered by an all-new 125cc engine with programmed fuel injection delivering power of 10.73 BHP, which is 19 per cent more than the previous version.

It comes in two variants -- self start, drum brake with alloy wheel priced at Rs 67,300 and self start, disc brake with alloy wheel priced at Rs 70,800 (ex-showroom Delhi), Hero MotoCorp said in a statement Commenting on the launch, Hero MotoCorp Head - Global Product Planning Malo Le Masson said, "The Super Splendor has remained one of the most popular motorcycles in India and we are sure this trend will get further strengthened with the new Super Splendor BS-VI." The motorcycle has been revamped to give it a distinct identity and make it more capable than ever, he added.

"With this launch, almost our entire portfolio has now migrated to the new emission regime," Masson said The company has already stopped production of all BS-IV products and is now manufacturing only BS-VI products, Hero MotoCorp said.

The launch of Super Splendor BS-VI follows the recent launches of BS-VI compliant versions of Xtreme 160R, Passion Pro BS-VI and Glamour. The company had earlier introduced a series of BS-VI two-wheelers -- Splendor iSmart, Splendor+, HF Deluxe, Pleasure+ 110, Destini 125 and Maestro Edge 125.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

