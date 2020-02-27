Left Menu
Jana Small Finance Bank eyes 80 branches in TN by March 2021

  PTI
  Chennai
  Updated: 27-02-2020 17:38 IST
  Created: 27-02-2020 17:38 IST
Chennai, Feb 27(PTI): Jana Small Finance Bank, formerly Janalakshmi Financial Services, has planned to strengthen presence in Tamil Nadu by taking the total number of branches to 80 by March 2021 The Bengaluru-headquartered bank currently serves over six lakh customers in the state with an asset book size of Rs 2,200 crore and deposits of over Rs 1,100 crore.

On Thursday, a new branch was opened here by DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian taking the total number of branches to 29 in the state "The bank's branches will reach 50 by this financial year-end and 80 by March 2021," a press release said.

Commenting on the expansion, the bank's zonal head-retail financial services Pradeep Gurumallappa said, "We are elated to expand our footprint in Chennai" "Jana Small Finance Bank's commitment towards financial inclusion reflects in our varied product offerings including zero balance savings account, fixed deposits...," he said.

Jana Small Finance Bank commenced operations in March 2018. By the end of this financial year it expects to have 337 branches in 22 states and union territories, the release said.

