Dr Reddy's launches generic version of Vimovo tablets in the US market

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on Thursday said it has launched the first generic version of Vimovo tablets, used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, in the US market The Hyderabad-based firm announced the first-to-market launch of Naproxen and Esomeprazole Magnesium delayed-release tablets in the US market, Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (DRL) said in a statement.

The company's product is the generic version of Vimovo tablets approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) "This launch is a testament to our core strengths in areas of research and development and intellectual property," DRL North America Generics CEO Marc Kikuchi said.

He further said: "We are excited to be a part of forming the first generic market for Vimovo tablets and to provide an affordable treatment alternative for patients." As per IQVIA Health, the Vimovo brand had the US sales of around USD 414 million for the most recent twelve months ending in December 2019 DRL shares ended 0.23 per cent at Rs 3,068.65 apiece on the BSE..

