UK finance minister orders new post-budget economic forecasts

British finance minster Rishi Sunak ordered an additional set of economic forecasts to be produced by the country's independent budget forecaster, asking that they be published on March 13 - two days after he delivers his first budget.

"Given the unique circumstances this year, I would like to commission the OBR (Office for Budget Responsibility) to publish a second forecast on the 13 March, to provide a limited update to the 11 March forecast," Sunak said in a letter to OBR Chairman Robert Chote.

