Left Menu
Development News Edition

IOC invests Rs 3,000cr to upgrade Haldia refinery for BS-VI

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 17:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 17:53 IST
IOC invests Rs 3,000cr to upgrade Haldia refinery for BS-VI

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has made an investment of around Rs 3,000 crore to upgrade its refinery at Haldia to meet BS-VI emission norms, an official said on Thursday The oil marketing PSU will invest another Rs 388 crore for setting up a grassroot bottling plant at Kharagpur, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) plant at Budge Budge and lube blending unit at Paharpur in West Bengal.

"IOC has made an investment of Rs 3,000 crore for upgrading the refinery at Haldia for the manufacture of petrol and diesel to comply with BS-VI emission norms," Pritish Bharat, ED (West Bengal, Sikkim and A&N), said The new norms will come into force from April 1.

He said the new BS-VI compliant fuel will have very low sulphur content as compared to BS-IV petrol or diesel The company has incurred a total expenditure of around Rs 17,000 crore across its refineries in India to manufacture BS-VI compliant fuel, Bharat told reporters here.

"All the retail outlets of IOC will be ready to supply BS-VI compliant fuel from April 1," he said The official said IOC will be investing Rs 163 crore to set up a new bottling plant at Kharagpur with a proposed capacity of 120 mtpa, which will be commissioned by 2021.

The company is also coming up with a DEF plant at Budge Budge at an investment of Rs 75 crore, Bharat said, adding, the new type of fuel will be required to be used by heavy commercial vehicles for reducing emission of nitrogen oxide IOC will be investing Rs 150 crore for a modern lube blending unit at Paharpur in the southern outskirts of the city, he said.

To a query, Bharat said initially, customers will not have to pay a higher price for purchasing BS-VI compliant fuel He said IOC has awarded contracts to two private players for setting up compressed bio-gas plants in the state.

Besides plans to automate all its retail outlets, the company will also augment its LPG distributor network For IOC's various pipeline projects in West Bengal, it will invest an aggregate amount of Rs 3,352 crore, Bharat added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Berlin stars in tale of a refugees hunger to belongAway from Berlins clubs, far from the tourist hotspots, young drug dealers, many of them immigrants, eke out a marginal existenc...

HC grants parole to Arun Gawli

Nagpur, Feb 27 PTIThe Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday granted parole to gangster Arun Gawli who is serving life imprisonment in a 2008 murder case Gawli, who had made a foray in politics before his conviction, is lodged in...

Coronavirus outbreak has affected auto, forging industry: AIFI

Disruption in supplies due to the coronavirus outbreak in China has hit domestic forging industry along with automobile and auto component manufacturing sectors, the Association of Indian Forging Industry AIFI said on Thursday The domestic ...

Saudi Arabia suspends entry for pilgrims over coronavirus

Saudi Arabia on Thursday suspended visas for visits to Islams holiest sites for the umrah pilgrimage, an unprecedented move triggered by coronavirus fears that raise questions over the annual hajj The kingdom, which hosts millions of pilgri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020