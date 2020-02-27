Left Menu
Development News Edition

Norway's mighty wealth fund backs European oil firms' climate plans

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 18:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 18:48 IST
Norway's mighty wealth fund backs European oil firms' climate plans

Norway's $1.1 trillion wealth fund, the world's biggest fund and a long-time advocate of companies being more transparent about their impact on the climate, on Thursday welcomed a shift among European oil and gas firms towards greener policies.

Top energy firms including BP, Repsol, Royal Dutch Shell and Total - as well as Norway's Equinor - have in recent months pledged to cut carbon dioxide emissions and provide more information about their role in global warming. Many environmentalists argue the targets do not go far enough, but the supportive comments from the Norwegian fund - which owns 1.5% of all globally listed equities - could help to persuade other investors that sufficient progress is being made.

"European oil companies have moved a long way, the clever detail and the comprehensiveness of reporting is quite different and much improved from what we saw a decade ago," the fund's chief executive, Yngve Slyngstad, said in an interview. Slyngstad's comments came as the fund, built up itself from the proceeds of Norway's extensive oil and gas resources, reported a 19.9% return on investment last year and record earnings of 1.69 trillion Norwegian crowns ($180 billion), helped by surging stock markets.

The fund, now worth three times Norway's annual gross domestic product, owns a 2.55% stake in Shell, worth $5.9 billion at the end of 2019, according to fund data published Thursday, as well as 2.34% in BP, worth $3 billion, and 2.3% in Total, worth $3.4 billion. "Shell, BP and Total ... are going quite rapidly into, it seems to me, a strategy that is more adapted to a scenario of climate change," said Slyngstad.

"It is something that in general we welcome as an investor, that the companies are aware of these issues and ... are publicising to us the relevant numbers to see how they move. But we do not get involved in their strategy," he added. Slyngstad said Europe in general had moved further on tackling climate change than other regions, and that this was reflected in actions taken by companies.

RECORD YEAR The fund said its return for 2019 was ahead of its benchmark index and amounted to almost $34,000 for each of Norway's 5.3 million people. The overall value of the fund is now equivalent to about $207,000 for every man, woman and child in the country.

Apple and Microsoft contributed the most to the fund's return in 2019, followed by Nestle, while the worst performers were Nokia, Pfizer and Swedbank, it said. The fund holds stakes in more than 9,000 companies globally, and also invests in bonds and real estate.

Slyngstad announced late last year he would step down after a dozen years in the job. A successor, yet to be appointed by the board of Norway's central bank, is expected to take charge within the next few months. (Editing by Terje Solsvik and Mark Potter)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus outbreak at "decisive point" -WHO chief

The new coronavirus outbreak has reached a decisive point, the head of the World Health Organisation WHO said on Thursday, urging countries to redouble efforts to contain its spread effectively.This virus has pandemic potential, WHO Directo...

Delhi violence outcome of 'instigation' by opposition leaders, including Sonia Gandhi: BJP

The BJP on Thursday said the violence in the city is an outcome of instigation by opposition leaders and sought to link Congress chief Sonia Gandhis call for aar par ki ladai fight to the finish during a rally last year against the CAA to t...

Bombay HC grants parole to underworld don Arun Gulab Gawli

The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court on Thursday granted parole to underworld don Arun Gulab Gawli, who is currently serving a life term in jail here in connection with a murder case. A division bench of Justices SB Shukre and MJ Jamadar g...

Paramour booked on abetting murder of lover''s son

Kannur, Feb 27 PTI A 27-year-old man, believed to be a paramour of a woman accused of murdering her one-and-a- half-year-old son, was arrested on Thursday, police said The man was held based on contradictory statements and was booked on abe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020