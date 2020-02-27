Piramal Glass to invest Rs 300 cr for Vadodara plant expansion

Piramal Glass is investing Rs 300 crore to expand capacity of its Jambusar plant near here, a senior company official said The investment will go into adding a new greenfield furnace of 250 tonnes per day capacity with seven new manufacturing lines catering to high-end specialty spirits, food and beverages and pharmaceutical industries, the company's Vice Chairman Vijay Shah said, adding the focus going forward will be exports.

Operating since 1998, Piramal Glass is a specialist in design, production and decoration of niche glass packaging solutions for high-end cosmetics and perfumery, specialty food and beverage and pharmaceutical industries The company employs 2,130 people and the expansion will create 700 more direct jobs.

Shah said the expansion will enable them to better serve their clients across Asia, Europe, Australia and the US where the company is already present Piramal Glass is among the top suppliers of glass bottles in the country.

It grossed Rs 2,500 crore in sales in FY19 and operates four manufacturing facilities in India, Sri Lanka and the US As much as 40 per cent of its sale comes from cosmetics and perfume market, 37 per cent from specialty spirits and the rest from the pharma space, Shah said.

The Jambusar plant houses three furnaces with 23 manufacturing lines and produces 540 tonnes per day of glass, making it the largest specialty glass player in Asia.

