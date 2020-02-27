Left Menu
Adoption of Mobility Operating Systems by Smart Cities to Boost Economic Growth

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Santa Clara
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 19:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 19:27 IST

In recent years, city mobility management has undergone a transformational change, driven by the proliferation of platform-based business models and the ecosystems they enable, unlocking immense growth potential in the process. According to Frost & Sullivan, a mobility operating system can play an important role in mobility management for smart cities in the future through the development of intelligent transport infrastructure in collaboration with the private sector. Intelligent mobility operations created through the adoption of smart mobility solutions will also make these cities highly attractive for economic growth.

"Growing concerns around mobility management are driving solution providers to support governments in developing smart city mobility operating systems," said Abhishek Iyer, Research Analyst, Mobility at Frost & Sullivan. "These systems can enhance operational efficiencies, monitor and manage city traffic, and offer greater mobility and connectivity to citizens across smart cities."

Frost & Sullivan's latest research, Mobility Operating System for Global Smart Cities, 2019, analyzes the dynamics of the global smart city mobility operating systems market, focusing on city mobility solutions. The report provides information on key stakeholders, market drivers, key technologies, partner ecosystems, the role of cities, and the benefits of implementing a smart city mobility operating system. The research also identifies various opportunities for growth and offers strategic recommendations to capitalize on them.

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/40i

Cities around the globe are dealing with issues like urbanization, pollution and congestion, and the end solutions for monitoring and managing mobility are shifting from individual businesses toward comprehensive solutions for cities. Mobility companies and technology providers will play an important role in helping cities get smarter with more connected technologies and customer data to help them grow faster.

"Smart city mobility systems cover four broad components: a city-wide communication network, a cloud-based data store, an intelligent command center and cybersecurity," noted Iyer. "Success for future city mobility operating systems will depend on these components working in a harmonized manner."

OEMs and other companies in the mobility sector can leverage growth by:

  • Forging effective collaborations with the private sector to implement intelligent mobility operating systems.
  • Leveraging AI and big data analytics for historical demand-supply analysis and mobility optimization.
  • Implementing digital transaction platforms to open new revenue streams for cities.
  • Offering open access to city mobility data for citizens and businesses to enhance trust, transparency, and engagement.

Mobility Operating System for Global Smart Cities, 2019 is a part of Frost & Sullivan's Mobility Growth Partnership Service program, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Mobility Operating System for Global Smart Cities, 2019
MEF0-18

Contact:
Kristi Cekani
Corporate Communications - Frost & Sullivan, Europe
P: +39 (0)2 4851 6133
E: kristi.cekani@frost.com
http://www.frost.com

