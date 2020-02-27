Left Menu
Atal Innovation Mission, Nasscom launch AI based learning courses for students

NITI Aayog supported Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) and Nasscom have joined hands to impart Artificial Intelligence-based learning at Atal Tinkering Labs aimed at empowering students to innovate and create valuable solutions to problems With an imperative to empower the youngest minds of the country with the latest technologies, NITI Aayog, Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) in collaboration with the National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom) on Thursday launched an AI-based Module rolled out for students in Indian schools, an official release said.

The objective of the AI-based module is to leverage the full potential of AIM's ATL and empower students to innovate and create valuable solutions benefiting society at large The module contains activities, videos and experiments for students to work through and learn various concepts of AI.

India can add 1.3 per cent to its GDP on an annual basis through the use of machine learning and artificial intelligence, Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog said at the module launch "Indians can find solutions to the challenges of a shared connected zero emission world, improving learning outcomes, disease like tuberculosis, cancer among others. "If we are able to find solutions to these challenges for the 1.3 billion people of India, we can find solutions for the 7.5 billion people of the world too," Kant said.

The module will start teaching young children from a very young age, he said, adding "This is path breaking, it combines playing and academics and our job is to make things very interesting. We want to make artificial intelligence a great fun, so that children can enjoy it, they can evolve and learn and take India forward." It has been estimated that by 2030, the global market in AI is likely to be in the range of USD 15 to 15.5 trillion of which India's share will be close to a trillion dollars Mission Director Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog R Ramanan said AI is going to be an integral part of the new 21st century innovations.

"We are proud to introduce the Learn-It-Yourself module in all our 5000 Atal Tinkering Labs with over 2.5 million students having access to it. This is the first ever industry government academia initiative on such a scale to keep the school students abreast of latest technologies," Ramanan said Debjani Ghosh, President, Nasscom, said AI has become a strategic lever for economic growth across nations and will continue to be one of the most crucial technologies of the future. Atal Innovation Mission under NITI Aayog is government's flagship initiative to promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship at the school level.

AIM is establishing ATLs in all districts across India. As of today, AIM has selected a total of 14,916 schools across the country spread across 33 different states and union territories, for the establishment of ATLs The AI module introduced to ATL students from February 27..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

