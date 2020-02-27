Left Menu
Development News Edition

Not in favour of big bang but gradual reforms: Montek

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 22:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 22:18 IST
Not in favour of big bang but gradual reforms: Montek

Former Planning Commission vice chairman Montek Singh Ahluwalia on Thursday said he is in favour of gradual reforms in a phased manner instead of big-bang reforms The last vice chairman of erstwhile avtar of NITI Aayog advised the government that it should not move towards protectionism by raising customs duty and other measures.

In Indian context, he said the gradualism approach has worked reasonably well except it has taken too long "I have never been in favour of big-bang reforms. They have never worked. Gradualism is something that is not going to be done instantly but spread over a period of time with phased transition," he said during discussion over his book 'Backstage' organised by the Centre for Policy Research here.

Citing example of 1991 reforms, he said reforms in a phased manner were followed more or less in taxation, reducing import duties, on bringing in the first round of regulation in the financial system etc "The second approach is that you point in the broad direction, but you don't lay out the protocol. You do it when it is politically feasible. That is opportunistic approach. "The third one is where you don't even do, don't even assert the direction. You just do it when it happens and that's what I call reform by step. Frankly, most politicians have an element of each of these," he said.  On the present protectionist policy of the government, he said, there is in a sense reversal of reform taking place which is not being debated.

"You are today seeing a reversal (of reforms). It was on things like customs duty...I don't necessarily believe that just because you've done it in the past, it's right. Somebody should say this is all wrong...that's why we're going back on our tracks and changing, and that debate is not taking place," he said On the role of state in liberalised economy, he said apart from maintaining law and order, the government has major role in infrastructure development.

"Many people wrongly interpret liberalisation where government has no role to play except policing and so on...all you need is government gets out of way and private sector does it. I never believed this and all those people for reform believe this," he said "The government has major role to play, apart from maintaining peace and harmony which is fundamental, in infrastructure development because risk mitigation infrastructure development cannot be done without the government taking active role," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria's Islamists targeting Christians to provoke religious war, says minister

Islamist militant groups in Nigeria have begun targeting Christians in an attempt to provoke a religious war, the information minister said on Thursday.Islamist insurgents in Nigeria have killed around 35,000 people and displaced at least t...

US warns of attack threat against major hotel in Nairobi

Washington, Feb 27 AFP The United States warned Thursday that extremists may be plotting an attack against a major hotel in Nairobi, urging its citizens to be cautious The exact hotel has not been identified, but it is believed to be a hote...

IndiGo panel reduces Kamra ban period to 3 months; he says not regretful

Stand up comedian Kunal Kamra on Thursday said he was neither sorry nor regretful of his actions, hours after IndiGos internal panel decided to reduce the flying ban to three months The reduction in ban period was informed by Indigo to the ...

Study reveals how cardiorespiratory function is related to genetics

Researchers say that the effect of high altitudes on peoples breathing and its coordination with the heartbeat is due to genetic differences. Clear physiological differences have already been demonstrated between people living in the Himala...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020