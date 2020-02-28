BML Munjal University announces a new program in Engineering Science under its B Tech Course

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Feb 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): BML Munjal University (BMU), the Hero Group's not-for-profit university, today announced a new B Tech Program in Engineering Science for undergraduate students by the School of Engineering and Technology for 2020 - 24 batches. Given the exponential rate of technology, the market demands agility, adaptability and interdisciplinary knowledge and skills from professionals. It has become increasingly important that students understand and apply concepts of engineering and science in a holistic manner to meet rapid advancements in technology and requirements of sustainable development.

The new programme will focus on developing a rigor in the engineering science 'fundamentals' in the students. The students can pursue a specialization in a chosen interdisciplinary domain, such as Geospatial Science, Environmental Science, Materials Science, and Nano Science as per their interest, aptitude, and readiness of the market for such new-age courses. The applicants will have to fill in the online common application form available at www.bmu.edu.in/apply-page/, by March 26, 2020.

The primary highlights of the course would be that it would allow students to study subjects where sciences with engineering intersect. The new Engineering Science programme is also aimed to act as the foundations of future degree programmes themed towards "build your own degree". These flexible and diverse "build your own degree" programmes are intended to allow freedom to prospective students in choosing the structure and progress of their chosen degree programmes based on their interests, market demands, and rapidly changing educational environments.

Globally, the engineering science programme is being offered by the University of Oxford and UC Berkley. In India, it is offered by IIT Hyderabad till date. BMU has developed collaborations with a number of corporate, research organisations and international universities such as Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, Europe's largest applied research organisation, Warwick Manufacturing Group (WMG), University of Warwick, Purdue North-West University, and four national R&D labs to ensure students are exposed to world-class technology and can conduct research from the day they start the program.

The University is also associated with Microsoft Intelligent Cloud Hub to further enrich the skills and expertise of the students in Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Internet of Things and more. The School of Engineering & Technology offers the following undergraduate programs:

B Tech in Computer Science & Engineering B Tech in Electronics & Communication Engineering

B Tech in Mechanical Engineering Students admitted in the above three programmes will have the option to choose any of the following specialisations,

Data Science & Artificial Intelligence Cyber Security

Internet of Things Robotics & Automation

Automobile Engineering B Tech in Engineering Science; students can be admitted in of the following specialisations:

Environmental Science Geospatial Science

Materials Science Nano Science

Eligibility BML Munjal University uses a holistic approach to evaluate students for each of its undergraduate programmes. For the B Tech programme, a student is evaluated basis the following:

Class 10, Class 11 and Class 12 final examination scores as eligibility criteria If a student has taken the SAT or ACT exams, submitting those scores to BML Munjal University will enhance your chances of selection

Performance in entrance/aptitude exams such as JEE, SAT, etc. and Personal Interview In addition, all applicants are required to submit the completed application form with all relevant enclosures including proof of payment. Short-listed candidates are called for a personal interview. The candidates are also screened for a case discussion/personal interview to determine final admissions.

"World over people are gearing up to invest in education and skill sets that is in sync with today's demand for a better productive world. We have designed the new programme in 'Engineering Science' that would combine sciences with engineering for the students to study the subjects where these fields intersect, thus, focus on developing a rigor in the engineering science 'fundamentals' in the students. The endeavour is to shape passionate, practical-oriented, industry-ready engineers who have the required skills to succeed as entrepreneurs or in industry. The students will be equipped with the expertise to create and manage enterprises that will thrive in the global economy. I am certain this would be well received both by the industry as well as the students", said Dr Manoj K Arora, Vice-Chancellor, BML Munjal University. The students who have graduated from the B Tech program have been placed with renowned corporations like Amazon, Dell, Hero, ITC Ltd, KPMG, Airtel, Indian Oil, etc. across varied profiles with attractive packages. The students have sought industry internships across 150 plus companies in India.

The 50-acre, fully residential BML Munjal University campus is in Gurugram and attracts students from across India. The University brings together outstanding academics, industry professionals, experienced researchers and the latest facilities to deliver a unique hands-on and multi-disciplinary learning experience. The university has practical learning by doing a model that aims at transforming students to become future leaders. The students also get to work on their personality, problem-solving capabilities, and multidimensional skill sets.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.