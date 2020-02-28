Left Menu
Fitternity Joins Hands With Swiggy to Give Consumers Incentives for Healthy Choices

  • Mumbai
  Updated: 28-02-2020 14:24 IST
MUMBAI, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitternity, India's one-stop destination for fitness, has collaborated with India's largest online food ordering and delivery platform- Swiggy. The alliance is in sight to incentivise consumers to take steps towards adopting a healthier lifestyle Through a strategic month-long collaboration, Swiggy users will avail of Fitternity's OnePass (worth INR 1999/-) valid for 7 days when they order for Rs 249 and above. Fitternity's OnePass membership is a convenient, cost effective and flexible way of availing fitness services across various gyms/fitness centres/studios in multiple cities across India.

As per the reports from Red Seer, it is estimated that there were about 100 million health focused individuals in India in 2019. The healthy eating (snacks and cooked food) category is projected to have a yearly growth rate of 20% and a total of USD 30 billion in revenue by 2022 Fitternity, through its research and data has innovated products that are unique and solution oriented to consumer pain-points related to fitness. The association with Swiggy enabled Fitternity to garner a more in-depth understanding of the way consumers approach nutrition. The insights clearly indicated a shift in preference toward healthier meal options which is the consumer segment that Fitternity is also keen to focus on, making it a great partnership.

Speaking on the collaboration, Neha Motwani, Founder and CEO at Fitternity said, "In an individual's fitness journey, nutrition is often the most important factor along with regular exercise. Just as there are multiple meal options available on Swiggy, there are myriad different forms of fitness solutions waiting to be tried out on Fitternity. It's often tough to make healthy decisions when it comes to diet but we hope that with this association, consumers will be able to better meet their fitness targets." Similar to this association, Fitternity is keen on aligning with brands that have a vision to motivate and encourage the consumers towards a healthy lifestyle The offer is available on the Swiggy app in Mumbai, Delhi, Gurgaon and Bangalore.

About Fitternity Fitternity is a one-stop destination for fitness in India. It is the largest fitness discovery and booking platform. A game-changer in the fitness industry, Fitternity enables bookings across 17+ categories of fitness services & over 12,000 fitness centres and sports facilities across 12+ Indian cities namely Mumbai, Delhi, Gurgaon, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad and more. Users enjoy in-depth information like photos, videos, descriptions, and amenities available for every fitness centre along with ratings & reviews enabling informed decision making for the new Indian fitness user For more information, visit- https://www.fitternity.com/ PWR PWR.

