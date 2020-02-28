Left Menu
Golf Course Extension Road as epicenter of Gurugram Realty

The Golf Course Extension Road has emerged as a residential and a commercial hub.

Pioneer Urban. Image Credit: ANI

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Feb 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Golf Course Extension Road has emerged as a residential and a commercial hub. The area has a robust social and physical infrastructure besides numerous reputed schools, and retail destinations. Of late, the area has attracted realty developers.

Developers such as Pioneer Urban, Emaar, DLF, M3M, Elan Group are increasingly vying on the prospects of this emerging location. Luxury apartment and themed villas are in vogue here. Prominent projects in the area here include Ansal API's Esencia, M3M's Golf Estate, Pioneer Urban's Pioneer Araya, Emaar MGF's Emerald Hills and many more. Originating from Bristol Chowk on MG Road, the road extends through Sector 55-56 and connects with Sohna Road. It houses sectors such as 61, 62, 65, 66 and 67. Pioneer Square is a major commercial and retail project here housing the offices of prominent corporates. These offices have also fuelled a demand for residential properties.

"The Golf Course Extension Road has emerged as a sought-after destination for homebuyers in Gurugram owing to its good connectivity to the airport and state-of-the-art amenities. The recent infrastructural developments have further boosted the prospects of the area besides leading to an uptick in the price of residential properties," said Dharmit Singh Chowdhury, Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Pioneer Urban Land & Infrastructure Ltd, while speaking on the same. "We foresee this region emerging as the epicentre of luxury realty. Projects like Presidia and Araya are marquee offerings set here amidst verdant greenery and tranquillity. These projects boast an array of amenities such as gymnasium, spa and salon, indoor squash court, multi-media entertainment rooms and banquets, tennis courts, badminton courts and a state of the art indoor cricket bowling machine to offer bespoke experiences to residents," added Chowdhary.

The area is also being developed in line with a Master Plan entwining the concept of walk-to-work and sustainability. "Golf Course Extension Road and SPR are coming up as one of the most planned commercial destinations in the region which makes it the most promising investment hubs. With an easy access to NH-8 and South Delhi via Gurgaon-Faridabad Expressway, the stretch has made way for major developments in a very short time," said Ravish Kapoor, MD, Elan Group.

"Our project, Elan Epic coming up at the main SPR Road connected to Golf Course Extension Road, is endowed with the finest luxury high street retail, state-of-the-art Multiplex, globally renowned concepts and fine dine restaurants, exquisite food court, lounge bars et al. Owing to the good connectivity and quality infrastructural development in the area, the project is set to be a one-stop retail destination for Gurugrammers," added Kapoor. Projects such as the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), Dwarka-Gurgaon Expressway, the Western and Eastern Peripheral Expressways will further enhance the prospects of this location.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

