Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy tries a return to some normalcy after virus closures

  • PTI
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 16:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 16:59 IST
Italy tries a return to some normalcy after virus closures

Rome, Feb 28 (AP) Authorities in Italy have decided to re-open schools and museums in some of the areas less hard-hit by the coronavirus outbreak in which the country has the most cases outside of Asia, as Italians yearn to go back to normal In the more heavily affected regions — Lombardy and Veneto in the north — authorities on Friday were leaning toward opening schools there, too.

At least 650 people have tested positive in Italy, almost entirely in the country's productive north “The aim is to return to normalcy,'' Veneto Gov. Luca Zaia told state TV in an interview.

Zaia noted that 79 of the 133 people in Veneto with COVID-19 “have no symptoms and are in perfect health.” While Italy is easing its restrictions, other parts of the world are still closing down activities and venues Italy's neighbour, Switzerland, on Friday banned all events involving more than 1,000 people until March 15, putting paid to the Geneva International Motor Show that attracts tens of thousands of visitors every year.

In Japan, Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea will be closed from Saturday to March 15, operator Oriental Land Co., said In South Korea, which has the next highest number of cases in the world after China, the popular K-Pop group BTD canceled a concert planned for April in Seoul.

After France saw a sudden jump of 20 new virus cases around the country, authorities were testing a raft of people, limiting some public activities and trying to determine the source of the new cases Most are concentrated in the Oise region north of Paris, where a teacher with the virus died this week and where the source of the outbreak is unknown.

So far since Thursday night, new cases with links to Italy have been reported in Nigeria — the first known case in sub-Saharan Africa — United Arab Emirates, Greece, France, Lithuania and the Netherlands Nevertheless, on Thursday, a tribunal in Italy's east central region of Marche suspended a regional ordinance that had shut down schools and museums.

With only about a half-dozen cases in Marche, students were expected to return to class there next week. In the western region of Liguria, which has reported about 20 cases, local administrators decided that students could resume school, also next week The majority of Italy's cases, which overall total at least 650, have been reported in Lombardy, a populous region that includes Italy's financial hub, Milan.

That city's iconic Gothic cathedral, known as the Duomo and one of Milan's top tourist attractions, is supposed to be fully open again to visitors in a few days That could give a psychological boost to Milanese, whose usually bustling metropolis has resembled more of a ghost town lately, as workers stayed home and tourism has dwindled there, and other parts of Italy.

Ten towns in Lombardy are under quarantine, after nearly all the early cases of COVID-19 were clustered there The drop in tourism, one of Italy's biggest industries, is also being keenly felt in Venice, which lives off tourism and is Veneto's most famous city.

“Tourism has been brought to its knees” Veneto's governor said, noting that that sector brings in $18 billion ($20 million) in revenues. “It's the biggest industry in Veneto,” Zaia said. (AFP) AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam says F1 track completed ahead of debut

Hanoi, Feb 28 AFP Vietnams Formula One Grand Prix race track has been completed, organisers said Friday, ahead of the inaugural event in April the country insists will go ahead despite the global coronavirus epidemic Numerous sports events ...

Real Kashmir look to continue winning run at home

Real Kashmir will be confident of continuing their winning run at home when they take on former winners Aizawl FC in the I-League here on Saturday Real Kashmir defeated Aizawl 2-0 at the latters backyard in the first leg. They will be playi...

Mumbai: Guj man held for stealing gold worth Rs 24L from train

A Gujarat resident was arrested from Bandra Terminus in the metropolis for allegedly stealing jewellery worth Rs 24 lakh from a train passenger, a railway police official said on Friday On February 2, Paresh Jayantibhai Ramani 34 flicked tw...

Martin-Baker, RCA open ejection seat servicing centre in Maha

Mumbai-based Right Choice Aviation has partnered with leading ejection seat manufacturer Martin- Baker Aircraft to set up an ejection seat servicing centre at Chakan near Pune Martin-Baker seats are fitted in Rafale, Mirage, Jaguar, Kiran, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020