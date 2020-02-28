DataCore to launch R&D centre in Bengaluru, hire 150 people

The US based software-defined storage company DataCore on Friday said it will set up a R&D centre in Bengaluru - its second largest facility globally - and will hire over 150 graduates for the unit over the next two years DataCore plans to drive major global R&D efforts out of Bengaluru and the centre will cater to clients across the US and EMEA for now, a statement said.

The company plans to expand the facility into a fully functional centre of excellence over the next 12 months, it added "With the launch of the centre, DataCore aims to leverage the sizeable pool of diverse and highly skilled talent in India to further its pioneering work in the software-defined storage space...(It) plans to hire more than 150 graduates over the next two years," the statement said.

The company will recruit talent in the systems and storage domain from India's top educational institutions and also create an internship programme to help graduates transition to skilled professionals "India, and Bengaluru in particular, have been the R&D hub for technology companies globally. We see tremendous potential with the impressive diversity of talent in the market, and are committed to making this our second largest R&D centre after Florida, in terms of people," Rizwan Pirani, chief product officer and senior vice president Global R&D at DataCore, said.

The R&D centre in India will be led by Vani Sharma, center head India and vice president – Products DataCore and will have a full-fledged functional presence that will be operational by the end of 2020.

The company offers software defined storage solutions and serves industries including healthcare, education, government and cloud service providers. It has 227 employees globally and two other R&D centres in Croydon (the UK) and Sofia (Bulgaria).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.