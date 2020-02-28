Left Menu
Development News Edition

Business briefs

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 18:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 18:14 IST
Business briefs

Consultancy firm Bain and Co on Thursday said a Rs 11,000 crore investment in secondary education for adolescent girls can help bolster the GDP by Rs 47,000 crore Over 120 million adolescent girls in the age group of 11-18 need help to complete secondary education, which requires the investment of Rs 11,000 crore, the firm said.

In its annual "India Philanthropy Report", the firm said though funding is steadily rising, there is inequitable progress on important developmental indicators. ****** ****** ***** ******* Poonawalla Finance, Capital Float announce tie-up to lend businesses using digital tools * Non-bank lenders Poonawalla Finance and Capital Float on Friday announced a tie-up to lend businesses and consumers using digital tools The two entities are targeting to disburse over Rs 500 crore under the tie-up in the next 12 months, an official statement said.

****** ****** ****** ****** Arvind Goel takes charge as chairman of CII's Maha state council * Tata Autocomp System's managing director and chief executive Arvind Goel has taken charge as the chairman of industry lobby CII's Maharashtra state council Sudhir Mutalik, the managing director of Positive Metering Pumps is the vice chairman of the council, an official statement said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Two South Africans test Coronavirus positive for on Japanese ship

Two South Africans have tested positive for Coronavirus disease COVID-19 on the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship in Japan. We confirm that these citizens are currently being treated in Japan and are in good care. The Department of International...

"Europe is nicer": migrants head west after Turkey opens border

Hundreds of migrants in Turkey started arriving on the borders with Greece and Bulgaria on Friday after a senior Turkish official said Ankara would no longer abide by a 2016 EU deal and stop refugees from reaching Europe. Greece and Bulgari...

British male passenger infected by coronavirus on Japanese cruise ship has died-Kyodo

A British man who was infected by the coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan has died, bringing the death toll among passenger from the vessel to six, Kyodo newswire reported.He was the first foreign passenger to die, Kyod...

CBI vs CBI: There was clinching evidence against Asthana, ex-IO tells court

A Delhi court was informed Friday that there were clinching evidence against former CBI special director Rakesh Asthana in a bribery case in which he was recently given a clean chit by the agency Special CBI judge Sanjeev Aggarwal was told ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020