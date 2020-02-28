Consultancy firm Bain and Co on Thursday said a Rs 11,000 crore investment in secondary education for adolescent girls can help bolster the GDP by Rs 47,000 crore Over 120 million adolescent girls in the age group of 11-18 need help to complete secondary education, which requires the investment of Rs 11,000 crore, the firm said.

In its annual "India Philanthropy Report", the firm said though funding is steadily rising, there is inequitable progress on important developmental indicators. ****** ****** ***** ******* Poonawalla Finance, Capital Float announce tie-up to lend businesses using digital tools * Non-bank lenders Poonawalla Finance and Capital Float on Friday announced a tie-up to lend businesses and consumers using digital tools The two entities are targeting to disburse over Rs 500 crore under the tie-up in the next 12 months, an official statement said.

****** ****** ****** ****** Arvind Goel takes charge as chairman of CII's Maha state council * Tata Autocomp System's managing director and chief executive Arvind Goel has taken charge as the chairman of industry lobby CII's Maharashtra state council Sudhir Mutalik, the managing director of Positive Metering Pumps is the vice chairman of the council, an official statement said..

