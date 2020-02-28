Singapore saw 2% drop in number of Indian visitors: S'pore Tourism Board

Singapore witnessed a 2 per cent dip in the number of Indian visiters in 2019 at 1.42 million people, according to the Singapore Tourism Board data shared on Friday The overall number of visitors rose 3.3 per cent to 19.1 million, the data showed.

It can be noted that the number of visitors in the South East Asian region are widely expected to go down further in 2020 due to the outbreak of the Coronaviruse epidemic Commenting on the virus scare, the board's regional director said, "Currently, travel sentiments around the world have been affected by the virus situation and Singapore is facing a similar challenge. Singapore continues to receive praise from independent health experts for its measures to detect and contain the spread of COVID-19." India retains the third rank after China and Indonesia in sending visit the city-state which is both a point of transit for travel and also an important financial hub, it said.

The highest number of visitors to Singapore came from big cities of India, including Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Delhi, the statement said, adding Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Tiruchirappalli also accounted for large numbers Significantly, at a time when domestic policymakers are struggling to popularise cruise tourism within India, Indians are the biggest "source market" for cruise tourism in Singapore, it said..

