ECL aiming to export coal in five years

Eastern Coalfields Ltd on Friday said the company aims to ramp up production over the next five years to be in a position to export the dry fuel The Coal India subsidiary will also look at new mines, keeping environmental concerns in mind, a top company official said.

"We wish to take production in the next five years to such a level that we can think of exporting to foreign countries," ECL Chairman and Managing Director Prem Sagar Mishra was quoted as saying in a Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry release Mishra was speaking at the 7th edition of 'Discussion Forum on Ecological Sustainability of Durgapur-Asansol Industrial Region'.

"In the coming days, Eastern Coalfields Ltd will try to bring forth newer coal mines keeping the environmental concerns in mind "ECL does not want to close down any mine unless it involves some danger element or has some safety issues that might harm the miners," he said..

