Sectoral indices plunge over 7 pc amid equity rout

All BSE sectoral indices closed in red on Friday amid intense equity selloff as investors across the globe turned increasingly fearful of the adverse impact of coronavirus outbreak on world markets BSE metal index was the top loser, cracking 7.01 per cent. IT, basic materials, teck, industrials, realty, capital goods, energy, auto and finance indices which fell up to 3.78 per cent.

Oil and gas, bankex, telecom, consumer durables and FMCG indices also closed with losses Markets across the globe plummeted, deepening a week-long rout triggered by growing anxiety that coronavirus will wreak havoc on the world economy.

Domestic equity benchmark Sensex sank 1,448.37 points to close at 38,297.29, while the NSE Nifty cracked 431.55 points to settle at 11,201.75 Broader BSE smallcap index fell 3.52 per cent, while BSE MidCap index declined 3.13 per cent..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.