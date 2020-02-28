BRICS CCI announces launch of BRICS CCI Women's Wing

New Delhi [India], Feb 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): The BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BRICS CCI) announced the launch of the BRICS CCI Women's Wing with a focus on women empowerment initiatives and policies across geographies. The objective of the women's wing is to create an enabling support system for women entrepreneurs and professionals across geographies. Founded in 2012, BRICS CCI is empanelled with NITI Aayog and recognized by the United Nations.

While the BRICS nations will remain at the centre of all activities, the chamber has taken in its credo to reach out to and enable young entrepreneurs from other friendly nations too and bring stakeholders associated with women entrepreneurship across key countries under one platform. The BRICS CCI Women's wing will be led by Shabana Nasim, Governing Body Member, BRICS CCI, Shormishtha Ghosh, Director - Business Advisory, BRICS CCI and Ruby Sinha, Convenor, BRICS CCI Women's wing and Advisor BRICS CCI.

One-stop knowledge hub for women entrepreneurs globally, shetatwork.com will be the knowledge partner for the BRICS CCI Women's wing. An eminent advisory board comprising of eminent women professionals from across countries is also being set up. "We are very pleased to announce the launch of our exclusive wing for enterprising women entrepreneurs and professionals looking at creating a global presence through our advisory and support services. It will be our endeavour to create a supportive eco-system to enable women to realise their full potential which in turn will help in generating employment and growing the economy," said Dr BBL Madhukar, Director-General - BRICS CCI, while announcing the launch.

The BRICS CCI women's wing will be building a credible repository of working professionals, entrepreneurs, business partners across different geographies and industry verticals and promoting business interactions among members by organizing regular events platforms and other forms of interactions. It will also facilitate mentoring/training programs for women professionals. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

