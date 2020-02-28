Left Menu
BoE holding review into 'misuse of press facilities' - minutes

The Bank of England is holding an internal review into what it termed misuse of press facilities, the minutes of its main supervisory board showed on Friday.

"On 20 December 2019 Court approved, by written procedure, a proposal to hold an internal review into the misuse of the Bank’s press facilities," the latest minutes of the central bank's Court of Directors showed.

On Dec. 19 the BoE said a rogue supplier had been misusing audio feeds from BoE news conferences, giving traders access to potentially market-moving information seconds before rivals.

