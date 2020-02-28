Left Menu
KVKs can play key role in doubling farmers' income: Agri Min

  • PTI
  |
  • New Delhi
  |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 20:26 IST
  |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 20:26 IST
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday directed Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) to reach out to more farmers for providing technical assistance and help achieve the government's goal of doubling farmers' income by 2022 He also asked KVKs -- the farm science centres -- to help in empowering youth who are not keen to engage in farming and allied activities.

There are about 642 KVKs spread across the country. They act as a bridge between scientists and farmers in providing knowledge and latest techniques "Farmers should take advantage of KVKs because there is a need to increase the contribution of agriculture in the country's GDP," Tomar said addressing a national conference here.

KVKs at district level give direction to farmers, help them with new farm techniques and take benefit from the government policies, he said "It is therefore necessary for KVKs to reach out to more and more farmers to provide technical assistance . There is a need to create a road map in this regard," he added. According to Tomar, the government's target of doubling of farmers' income by 2022 can be achieved when each farmer takes full assistance from KVKs and government programmes.

The minister also listed out various central schemes like crop insurance and electronic National Agriculture Market (eNAM) and plans to set up 10,000 farmers producers organisations (FPOs).

