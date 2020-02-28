Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana budget is hopeless, disappoints all sections of society: Congress

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 20:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 20:44 IST
Haryana budget is hopeless, disappoints all sections of society: Congress

Main opposition Congress slammed the Rs 1.42 lakh crore Haryana budget for 2020-21, presented by Chief Minister M L Khattar in the Assembly here on Friday, saying it disappoints all sections of the society Expressing concerns over the state debt, pegged at nearly Rs 1.98 lakh crore, Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said there has been a three-fold increase in debt in the past five years.

"This means, in an average, every Haryanvi now carries a debt of Rs 80,000 on his head. This budget will push the state deeper into debt," he said "There is nothing in this budget which will please any section," Hooda, a former chief minister of the state, added.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala called it an anti-people budget. "It is a hopeless, anti-people, debt-ridden and zero-performance budget," he said "The BJP-led government has pushed Haryana to the verge of bankruptcy," he said, adding that state debt has increased by nearly 280 per cent in five years.

Surjewala said the Haryana budget gave "zero hope" to the youth and asked why it did not mention how many jobs it would create as the state had the "highest unemployment rate in the country at 28.7 per cent" Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja said the budget "disappoints every section".

"There is nothing in this budget for the youth, farmers, Dalits or any other section," the senior Congress leader said, expressing concerns over the state's "mounting debt" Hooda demanded that the BJP-JJP government issue a white paper on the state of the economy.

"We want to know how the debt increased more than three times in five years when the state government brought no major project or initiated any major development work," he said, adding, "30 per cent of the budget will go into servicing debt." "Where will the money come from for building roads, schools, hospitals," Hooda asked He claimed the chief minister has just made "hollow promises" in the budget. None of the poll promises of the JJP has found place in the budget document, he added.

"The budget has overlooked hike in old age pension, there is no talk of giving pay scales to employees at par what Punjab government employees get, there is nothing on loan waiver for farmers, no concrete plan has been spelt out how unemployment will be tackled, there is no policy to attract investments. "Besides, there is nothing to boost the automobile and the real estate sectors or for Panipat and Yamunanagar where the textile and the plywood industry are struggling," Hooda said Lone Indian National Lok Dal MLA Abhay Chautala said there was nothing in the budget and dubbed it a "jugglery of words." Haryana BKU leader Gurnam Singh said the budget has "little" allocation for agriculture. No announcement has been made for farm debt waivers, he added.

"No roadmap has been declared to protect the agri sector," Singh added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey says talks with Russian delegation finished, team returning to Russia

Talks between Turkish officials and a Russian delegation in Ankara over developments in Syrias Idlib region have finished and Russian officials are returning to Russia, the Turkish foreign ministry said on Friday.The talks, which the minist...

Franchise tag brings Chiefs DT Jones 'mix of emotions'

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones did his best to play Mr. Brightside when he learned the franchise tag was imminent on Thursday. The beautiful thing about the franchise tag -- that it can go one of two ways, Jones said via Fo...

J&K collects Rs 5,854 cr sales tax till Jan, Rs 433 cr more than last FY

Jammu and Kashmir has collected Rs 5,854 crore of sales tax in the current financial year till January, which is Rs 433 crore more than the last financial year, officials said During this financial year till January 2020, Rs 5,854 crore wer...

Water sample from Food and Civil Supplies Minister Paswan's official residence fails BIS quality test: SC told

Water sample collected from the official residence of Union Food and Civil Supplies Minister Ram Vilas Paswan has failed Bureau of Indian Standard BIS quality norms, the Supreme Court was informed on Friday The top court was informed that 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020