Hero MotoCorp inaugurates training centre for women at Ambala

Hero MotoCorp Ltd on Saturday said it has inaugurated the first-ever training centre for women at Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at Ambala in Haryana The Centre of Excellence for Women - at ITI Ambala in Haryana will build key skill-set amongst women.

Launched in association with the Skill Development and Industrial Training Department, Government of Haryana and United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the centre aims to enhance employment opportunities for women in the automotive industry The industrial training will be imparted to women in a fully functional technician training labs set up under this association, a company statement said.

Launched under Ek Pahal -- a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of Hero MotoCorp -- the centre will also have a two-wheeler riding training facility for women The centre is equipped with conventional learning facilities, including a fully automated technician training labs with pneumatic tools and precision equipment, it said.

In addition, live cut sections of Hero Engines and other two-wheeler parts have also been installed to help the trainees gain hands-on expertise in latest automobile technologies, it added.

