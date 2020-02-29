Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hero MotoCorp inaugurates training centre for women at Ambala

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 16:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 16:09 IST
Hero MotoCorp inaugurates training centre for women at Ambala

Hero MotoCorp Ltd on Saturday said it has inaugurated the first-ever training centre for women at Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at Ambala in Haryana The Centre of Excellence for Women - at ITI Ambala in Haryana will build key skill-set amongst women.

Launched in association with the Skill Development and Industrial Training Department, Government of Haryana and United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the centre aims to enhance employment opportunities for women in the automotive industry The industrial training will be imparted to women in a fully functional technician training labs set up under this association, a company statement said.

Launched under Ek Pahal -- a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of Hero MotoCorp -- the centre will also have a two-wheeler riding training facility for women The centre is equipped with conventional learning facilities, including a fully automated technician training labs with pneumatic tools and precision equipment, it said.

In addition, live cut sections of Hero Engines and other two-wheeler parts have also been installed to help the trainees gain hands-on expertise in latest automobile technologies, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

14 students arrested in Pakistan's Punjab University clash

At least 14 students of Pakistans Punjab University were arrested on Saturday after clashes broke out between two student groups on the campus over holding a festival which left 20 injured The clashes took place between the Pakhtaun and Pun...

Schools to remain closed in northeast Delhi till March 7 in view of violence: Officials.

Schools to remain closed in northeast Delhi till March 7 in view of violence Officials....

Hero MotoCorp inaugurates training centre for women at Ambala

Hero MotoCorp Ltd on Saturday said it has inaugurated the first-ever training centre for women at Industrial Training Institute ITI at Ambala in Haryana The Centre of Excellence for Women - at ITI Ambala in Haryana will build key skill-set...

Taiwan accuses China of waging cyber 'war' to disrupt virus fight

Taiwans foreign minister on Saturday accused giant neighbour China of waging cyber war on the island to disrupt its fight against the coronavirus by using fake news, as the island Beijing claims as its own reported a jump in new cases The c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020