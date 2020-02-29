Pigeons fly inside Ahmedabad-Jaipur GoAir flight at departure

Two pigeons found their way inside a GoAir aircraft, which was preparing for departure for Jaipur from the Sardar Vallabhbhai International airport here on Friday, prompting the airline to urge the AAI to deal with the issue of bird menace on Saturday Ahmedabad airport is currently managed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

A video of the incident was twitted on Saturday by a passenger which has gone viral on social media "Two pigeons found their way inside the GoAir's Ahmedabad Jaipur flight G8-702 while passengers were boarding (the aircraft)," the airline said in a statement.

"The crew immediately got the birds shooed away. The flight took off as per its scheduled departure of 5 pm (Friday)," the airline added GoAir expressed regrets for any inconvenience caused to its passengers, the airline said, adding it has requested the Airports Authority of India (AAI) get rid of this menace, it further said.

A twitter user Prashant Ramwani has posted the video of the incident with a tweet "Ek kabootar plane ke andar" The video clip shows a pigeon flying inside the plane with passengers sitting in it...

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.