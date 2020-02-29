Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pigeons fly inside Ahmedabad-Jaipur GoAir flight at departure

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 19:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 19:11 IST
Pigeons fly inside Ahmedabad-Jaipur GoAir flight at departure
"Two pigeons found their way inside the GoAir's Ahmedabad Jaipur flight G8-702 while passengers were boarding (the aircraft)," the airline said in a statement. Image Credit: ANI

Two pigeons found their way inside a GoAir aircraft, which was preparing for departure for Jaipur from the Sardar Vallabhbhai International airport here on Friday, prompting the airline to urge the AAI to deal with the issue of bird menace on Saturday Ahmedabad airport is currently managed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

A video of the incident was twitted on Saturday by a passenger which has gone viral on social media "Two pigeons found their way inside the GoAir's Ahmedabad Jaipur flight G8-702 while passengers were boarding (the aircraft)," the airline said in a statement.

"The crew immediately got the birds shooed away. The flight took off as per its scheduled departure of 5 pm (Friday)," the airline added GoAir expressed regrets for any inconvenience caused to its passengers, the airline said, adding it has requested the Airports Authority of India (AAI) get rid of this menace, it further said.

A twitter user Prashant Ramwani has posted the video of the incident with a tweet "Ek kabootar plane ke andar" The video clip shows a pigeon flying inside the plane with passengers sitting in it...

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Religare Enterprises acquires 14.36 pc stake in RFL from PE investors

Religare Enterprises on Saturday said it has acquired additional 14.36 percent stake in Religare Finvest Ltd RFL from private equity investorsPost the acquisition, RFL has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company from February 28, it...

NCA physio faces heat after Ishant injury, pacer could miss IPL first part

The resurfacing of Ishant Sharmas ankle injury has left the BCCI red-faced and National Cricket Academy NCA head physio Ashish Kaushik under the scanner The 31-year-old speedster could miss the first part of the IPL in case he is required t...

Schools, universities to stay shut as northern Italy battles coronavirus

Schools and universities will stay closed for a second consecutive week in three northern Italian regions in an effort to contain Europes worst outbreak of coronavirus, dashing any hopes of a swift return to normality.Lombardy, Veneto and E...

Meghalaya violence toll rises to 2 as migrant worker stabbed to death in Shillong market

A migrant worker was stabbed to death in the busy Iewduh market here on Saturday, taking the toll in clashes between tribal and non-tribal groups in Meghalaya to two, police said Seven persons were injured in the knife attack in the heart o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020