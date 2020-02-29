Mukesh Ambani meets AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter's residence here on Saturday Accompanied by his son Ananth Ambani and Rajya Sabha member Parimal Nathwani, Mukesh Ambani held a closed-door meeting with the Chief Minister, ruling YSR Congress party sources said.

Nathwani is due to retire as Rajya Sabha member from Jharkhand on April 9 at the end of a second consecutive term as an Independent Though sources say business proposals related to Reliance Industries' proposed ventures in the state were discussed, Nathwani's presence has given rise to speculation that the meeting could have been more political in nature.

The polls for four Rajya Sabha seats from Andhra Pradesh, which has 11 seats in the Upper House, are scheduled for March 26.

