Left Menu
Development News Edition

FPIs invest Rs 6,554 cr in Indian capital markets in Feb

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 14:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 14:29 IST
FPIs invest Rs 6,554 cr in Indian capital markets in Feb

Overseas investors invested only Rs 6,554 crore in Indian markets on net basis in February, as they adopted a cautious stance amid coronavirus scare, subdued economic data and disappointing corporate earnings According to the depositories data, Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pumped in a net amount of Rs 1,820 crore into equities and Rs 4,734 crore into the debt segment between February 3 to 28.

This took the total net investment to Rs 6,554 crore during the period under review On a positive note, the data, however, showed that FPIs have been net buyers in the Indian markets since September 2019.

“Like other global markets, the Indian markets too came in the line of fire by the coronavirus scare. FPIs have been wary of investing in markets which rely on tourism as the spread of virus can adversely impact their prospects and economic growth "From this perspective, Indian equity market is better positioned among such group of countries and hence it has been attracting foreign flows,” Himanshu Srivastava, Senior Analyst Manager Research, Morningstar Investment Adviser India said.

Market participants, however, believe that headwinds to foreign investment flows are expected to continue over the coming weeks FPIs have adopted a cautious stance on the back of lack of growth in the domestic economy, disappointing corporate earnings and social unrest that the country is facing, he added.

The 30-share sentitive index Sensex logged its second-biggest one-day fall in history on February 28 on coronavirus concerns According to Harsh Jain, co-founder and COO at Groww, an online Mutual Fund Investment Platform, "India's GDP increased to 4.7 per cent in the last quarter, which is a good news. But given the influence this virus has on the global markets, it is doubtful that FPIs will make any solid investments in the next few weeks." On the economy front, India's GDP growth slipped to a nearly 7-year low of 4.7 per cent in October-December 2019, weighed by a contraction in manufacturing sector output, according to official data released February 28..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Peaky Blinders Season 6 titled ‘Black Day’ likely to see demise of a major character

Song Joong-Ki donates 100mn won for coronavirus prevention, Know Song Hye-Kyo’s activities

Nokia withdraws from OFC 2020 over novel coronavirus concerns

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

BJP office-bearer wants Ghazipur to be made Gaadhipuri

An office-bearer of the Uttar Pradesh unit of BJP has sought to change the name of Ghazipur district in eastern UP to Gaadhipuri UP BJP media co-convenor Navin Srivastava recently submitted a letter in this regard to the states Deputy Chief...

Home Minister Amit Shah launches BJP's 'Aar Noi Annay' (no more atrocity) campaign in West Bengal.

Home Minister Amit Shah launches BJPs Aar Noi Annay no more atrocity campaign in West Bengal....

Kylie Jenner enjoys during girls' trip with daughter Stormi, friends

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner has been enjoying a mini getaway with her favourite gal pals and two-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. On Saturday the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media to share her girls trip festivities,...

Pak to close border with Afghanistan for 7 days amid coronavirus scare

Pakistan will close its border with Afghanistan for seven days from Monday to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, the Interior Ministry said on Sunday, as the authorities ramped up efforts to stop the new cases of infection The announc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020