From water to aggregate supplies, 'Jal Kranti' in drought-prone Vidarbha villages

"Earlier, it was difficult to find brides given the water scarcity in the villages... now, the situation has changed," says a villager in remote Buldhana district of drought-prone Vidarbha region in Maharashtra Not just about adequate water supplies, similar happy notes resonate among the villagers when it comes to good crops and rising cattle numbers.

A brain child of Union minister Nitin Gadkari, 'Jal Kranti' initiative has also made the villages supply aggregates for highway construction Farmer suicides are a thing of the past and no more dependence on water tankers for drinking water needs, according to the villagers.

Rather, multiple crop pattern and multiplying cattle population, which was on the decline some time ago, and even, fisheries are providing livelihood opportunities, they said In the words of Gadkari, it is not only about water supplies but also vehicles on roads in the area that is a reflection of better economic prospects.

"Wherever work was taken up, wells have been recharged... earlier, there was no scooter, no motorcycle in the area. Now, it has 18 two-wheelers, 4 four-wheelers, 24-hour water supplies, cultivation... changing Wardha's economy," he said 'Jal Kranti', now being implemented in 283 villages, is credited for changing the economy of these villages by rejuvenating water bodies and simultaneously supplying aggregates for highway network.

Generally, aggregate is earthwork or soil needed to construct highways Under the project, aggregates and soil are excavated from dried up water bodies like ponds and wells, free of cost. They are then used in lieu of soil for highway projects in areas like Buldhana where average rainfall remains scanty.

Areas like Buldhana barely receive 700 to 800 mm of rainfall, lesser than for entire Vidarbha region, which accounted for maximum of 2,239 suicides by farmers out of the 5,763 across the country in 2018 "A total of 34 of the 61 percolation tanks in Buldhana alone have been excavated by NHAI while the rest has been done by Maharashtra government PWD department," a senor NHAI official said.

A percolation tank is an artificial reservoir that taps surface water run-off and allow it to percolate within the permeable land It is seen as an effective method for ground water recharge.

Around a percolation tank at Sindi Harali, there was multiple crops, including wheat, sugarcane and barley "We could hardly reap soybean crop... it depended on scanty rainfall. For drinking water, we were dependent on tankers... Now, things have changed. We are yielding two crops. Our wells have been recharged. The pond is full," 75-year-old Sripad Jadav of Shelud said.

Bhikaji Jadav said the pond is full even though it is Febraury whereas tankers used to arrive in the villages starting in January. A total of about 20,000 villagers are depended on the tank in Chikhali Taluka Madhao Kotasthane said villagers are now buying sprinklers, which costs Rs 40,000.

60-year-old Bimalbai Sukhdeov pointed towards her field and said, "prosperity has reached our village. See the crops." Under the Buldhana project, so far 12 national highway projects totalling 491 kilometres have been constructed "Around 52.10 lakh cubic meter material has been extracted from rivers, ponds and small irrigation projects thereby creating 5,510 thousand cubic metre (TCM) storage capacity in the district.

"This has benefited about 5 lakh population. As many as 22,800 wells were recharged due to it and 81 water supply schemes were benefitted. It also resulted in an increase of about 1,525 hectares area through recharged wells" Balasaheb Theng, former Chief Engineer, PWD Nagpur, said At another recharged tank Lanjud, villagers, mostly belonging to Shetkari community, said the tank has changed the lives of people in 12 villages -- Chilhali Kd, Chilhali Bk, Lanjud, Saujatpur, Amboda, Amsari, Sutala Bk, Pahujira, Morgaon, Parkhed, Pimpri, Ghatouri and Wadi.

Ramdas Madhav, 62, said the villagers mostly depended here on cattle breeding for livelihood and the livestock was about 2 lakh and growing "Earlier, scores of cattle had died in want of water", he said.

Sagar Nanaware, project manager of infrastructure firm Iron Triangle that executed excavation work on behalf of NHAI, said that about one lakh truckloads of earthwork were excavated from the Lanjud tank An NHAI official said the aggregates were used for building the new NH 53 (earlier NH 6) in six months.

Another villager said that pisciculture (fish farming) has been undertaken in the pond with monthly yield of about a tonne, bringing employment to many At Hiwarkhed where a tank was rejuvenated, Ashok K Hatkar, a local farmer, said it has benefitted at least 10 villages.

A total of 60 such projects have been completed in entire Maharashtra "Buldhana was one of the 4-5 districts in Maharashtra which faced farmer suicides. Water level had gone 400 metres down. Wherever work was taken up wells have been recharged, pumps which worked for one hour have been working for 12 hours," Gadkari said.

"At Wardha, Akola, a river was rejuvenated... nine check dams were built there... earlier, there was no scooter no motorcycle in the area. Now it has 18 two-wheelers, 4 four-wheelers, 24 hours water, cultivation ... changing its economy," he noted According to him, the work undertaken by the NHAI has resulted in Rs 900 crore worth of work in the area of water conservation.

Excavation or dredging ensure rain water harvesting and also helps in recharging of ground water Besides, large scale desilting was done to remove deposits in tanks river etc which obstruct absorption of water..

