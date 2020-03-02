Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian VC industry sees record USD 10 bn investment in 2019: Report

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 16:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 16:17 IST
Indian VC industry sees record USD 10 bn investment in 2019: Report

The Indian venture capital industry invested record USD 10 billion in 2019, driven by increased deal volume and larger average deal sizes, according to a report The amount was 55 per cent higher than the money invested by the industry in 2018, the report by Bain & Company's India Venture Capital Report 2020 said.

At the current exchange rate, USD 10 billion translates to over Rs 72,000 crore The report, in partnership with Indian Private Equity & Venture Capital Association (IVCA), said there has been 30 per cent increase in deal volume and 20 per cent rise in average deal size in 2019 over the previous year.

"Despite substantial capital deployment, dry powder availability for VC investing in India was at an all-time high of USD 7 billion at the end of 2019, indicating likely continued investment activity in 2020," it added The term 'dry powder' refers to cash reserves kept on hand by a company, venture capital firm or individual to cover future obligations.

The VC exit momentum in 2019 was in line with 2018, with secondary sales leading the mode of exits in India with an average exit value of around USD 39 million "Despite the global economic climate, India's startup and VC ecosystems continue to thrive as investors take a long- term view based on the country's growth potential. We go into 2020 with record-high levels of dry powder, counter-balanced with caution and an underlying optimism in the long-term potential for the ecosystem," Arpan Sheth, Partner at Bain & Company, said.

About 80 per cent of the VC investments in 2019 was concentrated in four sectors -- consumer tech, software/ SaaS, fintech and B2B commerce and tech Consumer tech continued to be the largest sector, accounting for approximately 35 per cent of the total investments with several scale deals exceeding USD 150 million, the report said.

Within consumer tech, verticalised e-commerce companies continued to be the largest sub-segment. In addition, there were increased investments in healthtech, foodtech and edtech as well "The Indian VC industry had a landmark year in 2019. However, India-focused VC investments raised less funds this year, the fundraising outlook for 2020 remains positive among both LPs and GPs (Limited Partners and General Partners)," Sriwatsan Krishnan, Partner at Bain & Company and co-author of the report, said.

Following the brief moderation between 2015 and 2017, the VC industry in India has been in a renewed growth phase and that is expected to continue, Krishnan added The Indian startup ecosystem, one of the top five globally, continued to remain robust and grow rapidly. Between 2012 and 2019, the number of startups in India increased 17 per cent each year, while funded startups increased faster at 19 per cent CAGR in the same period, the report said.

Currently, of almost 80,000 startups in India, only about 8 per cent are funded, indicating room for investments, it added The report said India-focused VC funds raised about USD 2.1 billion in 2019, slightly lower than that in 2018.

The dip was the result of marquee funds that had already raised large sums and hence did not go to the market in 2019, it added "There is a massive pipeline of soon to be unicorns; few of the Indian Unicorns will become decacorns by 2025. All this could not have happened without the support of the current government and the exits driven by first-generation entrepreneurs in the last couple of years," IVCA President Rajat Tandon said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Working on ''shortcomings'', says ace wrestler Bajrang Punia

Ace wrestler Bajrang Punia on Monday said he was working on his shortcoming, especially leg defence while the focus was on the Olympics scheduled in Tokyo later this year I used to give away points due to poor leg defence.I will play two to...

Nirbhaya case: Court to pronounce order shortly on Pawan's plea to stay execution

A Delhi court will shortly pronounce order on 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder convict Pawan Kumar Guptas plea to stay execution as he has filed a mercy petition before the President on Monday Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana, whi...

Delhi rumours: Over 3,000 distress calls on Sunday, 1/5th from and around Shaheen Bagh

Delhi police got over 3,000 distress calls on Sunday from people panicked over riot-related rumours like violence, arson and stone pelting across the national capital, officials said Around one-fifth of these calls on the emergency 100 and ...

IIT Mandi inks pact with NABARD for setting up 3 FPOs in HP  

IIT Mandi and Enabling Women of Kamand EWOK Society have signed a tripartite pact with the National Bank For Agriculture And Rural Development NABARD for setting up three FPOs in Himachal Pradeshs Mandi district NABARD has sanctioned an amo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020