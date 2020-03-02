NTPC achieves largest ever commercial capacity addition of 5,290 MW in 2019-20

State-owned power giant NTPC on Monday said the company - including its joint venture and arms - has achieved its annual commercial capacity addition target of 5,290 MW for 2019-20. This is also the largest ever commercial capacity addition for the group in a single year, NTPC said in a statement.

The latest capacity additions are 250 MW unit of Barauni Thermal Power Station Stage-II (2 x 250 MW) and 800 MW unit of Darlipalli Super Thermal Power Station Stage-I (2 x 800 MW) with effect from March 1, 2020. In the current fiscal, NTPC has added commercial capacity at Gadarwara (800 MW), Lara (800 MW), Tanda (660 MW), Khargone (660 MW), Barauni (250 MW) and Darlipalli (800 MW) plants.

These additions contribute to a total of 3,970 MW of commercial capacity addition on a standalone basis for the NTPC. Further, the plants under JVs and subsidiaries of the NTPC added 1,320 MW capacity (Meja-660 MW and Nabinagar- 660 MW) in the current fiscal, thereby taking the overall commercial capacity addition to 5,290 MW in FY 2019-20.

Present installed capacity of NTPC is 58,156 MW comprising of 55 NTPC stations (24 Coal-based stations, 7 combined cycle gas/liquid fuel based stations, 2 hydro-based station, 1 wind-based station), 10 joint venture stations (9 coal-based and one gas-based) and 11 renewable energy projects..

