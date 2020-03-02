FACTBOX-Jack Welch proteges who led Corporate America

Left Menu
Jack Welch, one of the most influential business leaders and former chief executive officer of General Electric Co, has died at the age of 84. During his tenure, the industrial conglomerate became the training ground for corporate leadership that not only gave GE a deep management bench, but also provided the pool of talent that other top companies raided when they needed CEOs.

Here's a list of some of the former GE executives who worked under Welch and then moved on to successfully lead various companies: * Robert Nardelli, former Home Depot Inc chairman and chief executive officer, was one of the three executives in the race to succeed Welch years before taking the top job at the home improvement retailer

* Boeing Co's newly named Chief Executive Officer David Calhoun, a turnaround veteran, ran multiple GE business units including transportation, insurance and lighting before joining the planemaker * David Cote, who held several roles at GE, took over as CEO of Honeywell International Inc in 2002, after he was snubbed by Welch for the top job at the industrial conglomerate. Cote retired as Honeywell's CEO in 2017

