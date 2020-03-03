Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cision Announces Podcast Monitoring in Its Next Generation Communications Cloud

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Chicago
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 12:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 12:34 IST
Cision Announces Podcast Monitoring in Its Next Generation Communications Cloud

Cision announced an expansion of its partnership with TVEyes as of February 1, 2020, making it possible for Cision clients to monitor podcast mentions of their brands, competitors, products, and people. Communications professionals can now track earned media mentions in key podcasts and tie this coverage back to business results with fast, detailed earned media analysis. Podcast monitoring powered by TVEyes is available as part of Cision's Broadcast Monitoring in the Next Generation Cision Communications Cloud, which launched in the U.S. and Canada last year.

"Cision is constantly evolving to bring our clients best-in-class features, and partnering with TVEyes is an exciting way to expand how PR and communications professionals track the entire scope of their media coverage," said Brendon O'Donovan, Cision's Head of Global Product Marketing.

"Podcasts are one of the fastest-growing media platforms today, with 25% of the American population listening to them weekly. The addition of podcasts on February 1 to Cision's global monitoring of online, social and traditional media, will allow communicators to track their brand with more depth."

Through the partnership with TVEyes, Cision customers can now pinpoint brand mentions across 25,000+ top ranking podcasts, including shows from the leading podcast publishers such as NPR, iHeartRadio and ESPN. These podcasts have been added to Cision's industry-leading content network of 7 million+ sources for global online news, blogs, social, print and broadcast.

"We continue to invest significantly in our core broadcast service, and in new product offerings such as our podcast monitoring service. Cision customers will now be able to search and discover new podcast episodes available daily across almost 20 categories and over 15 languages," added David Ives, CEO of TVEyes. "Podcasts are shifting the media landscape, exploding in popularity and giving rise to new sources of information for consumers. We are excited to make this innovative new service available to Cision's customers."

Podcast monitoring has been available for clients in the United States and Canada since early February, and will soon be available globally. To learn more, please visit www.cision.com.

About Cision

Cision Ltd. is a leading global provider of earned media software and services to public relations and marketing communications professionals. Cision's software allows users to identify key influencers, craft and distribute strategic content, and measure meaningful impact. Cision has over 4,800 employees with offices in 22 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information about its award-winning products and services, including the Cision Communications Cloud®, visit www.cision.com and follow Cision on Twitter @Cision.

About TVEyes

TVEyes Inc., headquartered in Fairfield, Conn., provides a subscription-based service for online, near real-time search of television and radio broadcasts, and podcasts, as well as infrastructure for search engines, business intelligence and media intelligence platforms. Its Media Monitoring Suite™ is in use by corporations, professional sports teams, political campaigns, elected officials and the military to provide up-to-the-second intelligence on broadcast in multiple languages for US and international markets. More information on TVEyes can be found at tveyes.com.

Media Contacts

Cision
Rebecca Dersh
cisionpr@cision.com

TVEyes
Susan Aitkin
saitkin@tveyes.com

Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200302/2735201-1

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Sule seeks MEA help for 34 Indians stuck in Iran

NCP leader Supriya Sule has said 34 people from Maharashtras Kolhapur are stranded in Iran amid the coronavirus scare and demanded that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar ensure their safe return. She also shared names and passport deta...

NBA roundup: Heat improve to 2-0 vs. Bucks

The host Miami Heat held reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to 13 points and became the first team to beat the Milwaukee Bucks twice this season, winning 105-89 on Monday night. Miami is 2-0 against Milwaukee, which has the best record ...

US peace deal leaves Afghans to determine post-war landscape

Now that the US has signed a deal with the Taliban to eventually leave Afghanistan, it will soon be up to Afghans on both sides of the conflict to decide what peace will look like. The stakes are high.The big question for many and particula...

Indian-American appointed key member of US COVID-19 task force

Indian-American Seema Verma has been appointed as one of the key members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force constituted by US President Donald Trump to combat the deadly disease that has claimed six lives in the country and infected ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020