UL's self-test platform enables compliance with updated EMV 3-D secure regulation

UL, a global safety science company, today announced its commitment to enable customers' compliance with EMVCo 3-D Secure (3DS) 2.2.0 requirements, with the UL 3DS self-test platform.

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] March 3 (ANI/BusinessWire India): UL, a global safety science company, today announced its commitment to enable customers' compliance with EMVCo 3-D Secure (3DS) 2.2.0 requirements, with the UL 3DS self-test platform. Payment schemes, Visa and MasterCard, have directed their clients to adopt EMVCo 3DS 2.2.0, a key requirement of the Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) regulation, which came in the force from September last year.

UL's web-based self-test platform enables product providers, payment service providers, merchants and issuers to perform tests while they are building and enhancing their 3DS components. The platform gives 3DS players all the three test components - 3DS Requestor Environment (3DS Client, 3DS Requestor & 3DS Server), Directory Server and Access Control Server (ACS) - to confirm compliance of their products.

The platform, that provides a one-stop implementation and certification solution, helps players wishing to implement EMV® 3DS 2.1.0 and/or 2.2.0 to do so in a more automated, user-friendly and scalable way. "We are focused on providing the latest testing platforms and laboratory services to the ecosystem players in India in line with global and local norms. We are further building our identity management and security offerings to facilitate the move towards a faceless, paperless and cashless society", said Suresh Sugavanam, Vice President and Managing Director of South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa for UL.

Besides the platform, UL offers advisory on migration from earlier protocol versions and is the first company to be approved by Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) to perform security evaluations for the PCI 3DS Software Development Kits (SDK) program. By offering the only end-to-end 3DS program in the world, UL helps clients with product and business model strategy and definition, test simulation and certification to help reduce risks and accelerate time to market.

