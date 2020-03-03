Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Rebound rumbles on as G7 send support signal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 14:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 14:20 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Rebound rumbles on as G7 send support signal

Global stocks and commodity markets extended a tentative recovery from their coronavirus slump on Tuesday, as global policymakers signalled a united front to address the economic fallout from the spreading outbreak. Europe's main bourses climbed 2% or more in early trade in London, Frankfurt, Paris and Milan . MSCI's world stocks index rose 0.5%. Finance ministers from the G7 and central bank governors will hold a conference call on Tuesday (1200 GMT) to discuss measures to deal with the outbreak.

According to a source at the group, a statement it is crafting does not detail any firm fiscal or monetary stimulus plans, however. "The market is very much wanting a coordinated policy response, but the question here is whether a conventional interest-rate response is sufficient, or whether it requires also a fiscal response," said Sameer Goel at Deutsche Bank.

"The problem is, the severity of the problem is not very clear." The recovery in risk appetite saw a mild selloff in safe haven bonds after yields had hit record or long-term lows in recent days as worries about the prospect of a global recession had mounted.

The decision to hold a call came after the head of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, on Monday joined the chorus of central banks signalling a readiness to deal with the threat from the outbreak. Earlier messages from the U.S. Federal Reserve that it was prepared to act weighed on the greenback.

The improved sentiment helped U.S. S&P 500 futures climb up as much as 1% in Asian trade on Tuesday but they trimmed gains to 0.1% following reports on the G7 draft statement lacking firm or immediate commitments. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.8% higher, off earlier highs but still marking the second straight session of rises.

"Barring any further deterioration of the coronavirus outbreak, we believe that the global cyclical recovery is likely to gain further momentum," Schroders' Asian multi-asset team said in a report. "This is likely to benefit stocks with higher leverage to global growth, as stronger earnings could support dividend growth."

MONEY MARKETS Japan's Nikkei lost steam and closed 1.2% lower after short-covering ran its course and as the yen firmed on the dollar, but South Korea's Kospi rose 0.6%.

Australian shares ended up 0.7% after the central bank cut interest rates to a record low of 0.5%, the fourth reduction in less than a year. The rout in global stocks last week had already prompted Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda to flag a readiness to move.

Money markets are fully pricing in a cut of at least 0.25 percentage point to the current 1.50%-1.75% target rate at the Fed's March 17-18 meeting as well as a 0.10 percentage point cut to the ECB's key rate at March 12 meeting. The frantic moves by policymakers reflected growing fears that the disruption to supply chains, factory output and global travel caused by the new epidemic could deal a serious blow to a world economy trying to recover from the U.S.-China trade war.

Coronavirus now appears to be spreading much more rapidly outside China than within the country, leading the world into uncharted territory, although the World Health Organization has so far stopped short of calling it a pandemic. U.S. bond yields roll back some of their sharp falls.

The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield moved to 1.1174% from a record low of 1.030% marked on Monday. The rate-sensitive two-year notes yield jumped back to 0.8452% from Monday's 3 1/2-year low of 0.710%. April Fed funds rate futures still price in about 80% chance of a 0.50 percentage point cut this month and a total of almost 1 percentage point cuts by the end of year.

Expectations of Fed rate cuts prompted investors to cut dollar exposure. Against the yen, the dollar lost 0.5% to 107.8 yen, slipping towards a five-month low of 107 set on Monday.

The euro was a shade higher at $1.1146, having hit an eight-week peak of $1.1185 in the previous session. The Australian dollar sat above a recent 11-year trough largely on short covering after the cut in interest rates.

Oil prices gained another 2% after a jump of more than 4% on Monday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures to $47.8 a barrel while Brent crude stood at $52.9.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Greek army, police dig in along Turkey border after migrant clashes

Greek troops and riot police remained on high alert on Tuesday along the land border between Greece and Turkey, the main flashpoint in an escalating row between the EU and Ankara over how to deal with a new wave of migrants and refugees.Som...

GST officials bust fake invoicing racket

GST officers in Delhi have busted a racket of fake invoicing worth Rs 7,896 crore using a network of 23 shell companies. The officers of Anti Evasion wing of Central Tax, Delhi West Commissionerate have busted a major racket of fake invoici...

Ukraine reports first coronavirus case, in man who travelled from Italy

Ukraine has its first confirmed coronavirus case, Ihor Kuzin, the acting head of the Health Ministrys public health centre, told Reuters on Tuesday.The man was hospitalised on Saturday in the western city of Chernivtsi. He had travelled to ...

SGPC flags off free bus service from Golden Temple, Amritsar to Dera Baba Nanak for Kartarpur pilgrims

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal on Tuesday flagged off a free bus service from Amritsar to ferry devotees, who will be visiting Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan, between Golden Temple and De...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020